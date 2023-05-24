Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Jayson Tatum may have been playing poorly for the most part of the Eastern Conference Finals, but in Game 4 against the Miami Heat, he finally got it going offensively and made history in the process.

Tatum entered the contest with a total of 218 playoff triples in his career, trailing only Paul Pierce’s 219 for the most in Celtics history. Sure enough, the Boston forward eventually surpassed the mark during Tuesday’s showdown, per Jared Weiss of The Athletic. He tied things up with a triple in the first quarter of the game before setting a new record with back-to-back triples for his 220th and 221st playoff threes early in the third quarter.

Even better, it seemed to have fueled Tatum. He only had eight points in the first quarter, but his two straight triples got him going. He ended the period with 22 points as the Celtics entered the final quarter with an 88-79 advantage.

Jayson Tatum has yet to win a title with the Celtics, but there is no doubt he is on the path to becoming one of the best players to ever wear the Beantown green. And that speaks volumes considering the rich and proud history of the franchise.

Of course everyone knows the Celtics are in big trouble right now. They entered Tuesday’s game trailing the series with the Heat 3-0. No team has ever came back from such a huge deficit, and while some were able to ultimately force a Game 7, it all went for naught.

Sure enough, all eyes will be on Tatum and co. as they attempt to propel the Celtics to do what many deem as an impossible task.