Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Charles Barkley couldn’t help but roast Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics ahead of their potential playoff elimination at the hands of the Miami Heat.

Ahead of Game 4 in Miami, Tatum was spotted entering the Kaseya Center wearing a shirt from menswear brand Nahmias. Barkley seemed to have misread it and asked if Tatum was wearing a shirt that has “Bahamas” written on it.

Ernie Johnson was quick to shut him down, saying, “No it doesn’t. That’s a brand. So don’t even go there, Chuckster!”

Barkley and the rest of the Inside the NBA crew weren’t able to hold back their laughter from the statement, knowing what Chuck meant with that statement.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Ernie Johnson: "Jayson Tatum and the Celtics haven't lost 4 games in a row all season long." Charles Barkley: "Does that say Bahamas?" EJ: "No it doesn't. That's a brand. So don't even go there, Chuckster!" Chuck on JT's fit for Game 4 😂pic.twitter.com/7BahICLrYq — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 23, 2023

Similar with Cancun, the Bahamas has been a popular vacation spot for NBA players. However, it has been used to joke about the players who failed to make the playoffs or suffered an early postseason exit, as they end up vacationing instead of competing for the championship.

So for those who didn’t get it, Charles Barkley was implying that the Celtics were already gearing up to take a vacation. Besides, going to the Bahamas isn’t new for Boston. Just ask Jaylen Brown about it.

Sure enough, however, the Celtics wouldn’t want an early vacation, as appealing as the sound of Bahamas may be. Boston has high expectations this season, and anything short of a championship would be an absolute disappointment. The team is currently trailing the Heat 3-0 and just one defeat away from a playoff exit. With that said, Jayson Tatum and co. are expected to go all out on Tuesday night to stave off elimination and get to live another day.