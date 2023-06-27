How close are the Utah Jazz to completing their young core of the future?

13 players at least have the option of returning to Utah for the 2023-24 season, according to sports contract and salaries website Spotrac. Guards Jordan Clarkson and Talen Horton-Tucker are listed with player options for next season. Guard Kris Dunn, center Vernon Carey Jr., forwards Kelly Olynyk and Luka Samanic are all listed with non-guaranteed deals.

The Jazz welcomed three rookies to their roster during Thursday's draft. They took UCF forward Taylor Hendricks at No. 9, Baylor guard Keyonte George at 16 and Ohio State forward Brice Sensabaugh at 28.

“All three have good character. … All of these guys have things you can't teach,” Utah general manager Justin Zanik said, via NBA.com. “All three of the guys can shoot. … They have different bodies, but all three have athleticism. We got two guys who were ranked in our top 10, and we were debating which one to take at No. 9. And then, at 28, we got a guy who was in our top 18.”

What was the best move the Jazz made on draft night?

Drafting Taylor Hendricks

Hendricks, a former 4-star recruit from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., initially committed to UCF over offers from Florida, Florida State, Iowa State, LSU, Memphis, Miami, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest, among others, according to 247Sports. The 6-foot-9-inch forward led the Knights in points per game with 15.1 points, rebounds per game with seven and blocks per game with 1.7.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Hendricks highlighted his versatility during a one-on-one interview with the Indiana Pacers earlier this month.

“Just somebody that does everything,” Hendricks said when asked what teams would get if they drafted him, via The Pacers. “Anything you need him to do. He can fit in any type of lineup. The way he's able to play, he's able to set good screens, be a lob threat, shoot the three-ball, defend really well. Really can't go wrong with putting him on the floor.”

His all-around ability should make him a solid fit next to guard Collin Sexton, center Walker Kessler and newly-traded forward John Collins. The Jazz acquired Collins from the Atlanta Hawks for forward Rudy Gay and a future second-round selection on Monday.

“I feel like I'll bring a lot more length to the Jazz, and my shooting ability and my defensive versatility is something I can bring,” Hendricks said of his skillset. “I know the Utah Jazz, they like to play big. They like big lineups, they like moving Lauri to the three. I feel like I could fit in that team really well because they have a lot of length, so I'm going to be right with them. … My shooting ability could really help them out, as well.”

Picking Hendricks at nine allowed the Jazz to address other needs later in the draft with George and Sensabaugh. With both Clarkson and Horton-Tucker on player options for next season, Utah needed to invest in a player who could provide a spark on offense at the two. George averaged 15.3 points per game during his lone season at Baylor, putting him just behind guard Adam Flagler for second place on the roster.

“Keyonte I think has probably the most diversified offensive-developed skill set, maybe in the draft,” Zanik said, via Desert News. “He’s smart, he’s a good passer. I can see him playing on the ball and off the ball. But just a really talented guard.”