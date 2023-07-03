The Utah Jazz are attempting to have their cake and eat it too when it comes to construction of their roster. Formerly on a clear path to total rebuild, general manager Danny Ainge has again made big moves to keep the team's core competitive while continuing to develop the rest of the young roster. Perfecting that approach entails the need for valuable prospects who can quickly get up to speed.

The first test that will determine if the Jazz fall in that category comes during NBA Summer League action. Utah begins its own play in Salt Lake City starting July 3rd but will also be participating in the more well-known Las Vegas version starting July 8th. There are new and familiar faces are hoping to impress the organization in these ever-important exhibitions, with multiple roster spots potentially decided by these next two weeks.

Ainge has already made his big offseason splash by acquiring John Collins from the Atlanta Hawks. Now comes the hard part. Rounding out a team who can carry on his hybrid plan. Both he and Jazz fans will have their eyes firmly fixed on these five players in 2023 NBA Summer League.

1. Taylor Hendricks

It is only right to start with Utah's top draft pick, UCF forward Taylor Hendricks. He soared up the board late in the process, impressing scouts with his versatility and efficient 3-point shot. He brings size and length to a team already brimming with it in the form of Lauri Markkanen, Walker Kessler and now Collins.

Hendricks displayed great poise and court awareness in his lone season with the Knights, averaging a productive 15 points, seven rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game. The 19 year-old can quickly establish himself as a valued 3-and-D wing with the Jazz but can also help out all over the court and can attack the basket with authority, per Jazz lead.. It will be interesting to see how his shot-blocking skill set in college translates to the NBA. The Summer League will give him every opportunity to hone that and all of his intriguing attributes.

If all goes well there, Hendricks should be on the fast track to becoming a key contributor in this league.

2. Keyonte George

Baylor guard Keyonte George projects to be more of a project than Taylor Hendricks but comes with a decent amount of upside. He flashed strong ball-handling skills and a coveted ability to create his own shot as a freshman last season. Though, there are many growing pains ahead.

George frequently hoisted up low-percentage shots and was well under 40 percent from the floor. He also tallied nearly three turnovers per game, proving there is much work to be done in the decision-making department of his game. NBA Summer League affords him the chance to begin ironing out those rough edges and show the Jazz just how impactful he can eventually be for their backcourt.

3. Ochai Agbaji

Utah's must-see Summer League players extend beyond its rookie class, as second-year shooting guard and 2022 March Madness star Ochai Agbaji can continue his ascent up the rotation by showcasing the offensive talent that propelled his Kansas Jayhawks to the apex of college basketball.

The Jazz were banking on the 2022 Big 12 Player of the Year becoming an instant contributor. A starter for most of his four-year college career, Agbaji has the poise, experience and skill to seamlessly transition to an NBA rotation.

He cleared 35 percent from 3-point range in his rookie 2022-23 season but found find himself being exposed on the defensive end. If he can become adequate in that area while continuing to tune-up his perimeter attack, then the National champion can ultimately provide a needed change-of-pace to the Jazz's frontcourt-centric roster.

4. Brice Sensabaugh

Utah could use more shooting, and in rookie Brice Sensabaugh, it should have it. Assuming he stays healthy, of course.

The Ohio State one-and-done injured his knee at the end of the season and required offseason surgery. Sensabaugh is not playing in the Jazz's first Summer League game in Salt Lake Cit but is expected to suit up at some point. He shot a blistering 40 percent from distance and is one of the best snipers in the 2023 NBA Draft class. It was on full display Monday, per No Ceilings

If healthy, the No. 28 pick could be a bargain for this team and a big part of Ainge's long-term plans. He will need to soak up as much on-court time in Las Vegas as possible, though.

5. Joey Hauser

There are a couple players who can slide into this fifth slot on our Summer League must-watch list. Luka Samanic is a former first-rounder and Johnny Juzang was the leader of a UCLA Final Four team. Though, we're going with Michigan State's Joey Hauser, who is almost guaranteed to have a minimal role in his first year in Utah.

The 6-foot-9 forward spent a lot of time in college but was sure to make it count. He became an effective rebounder with the Spartans, pulling down seven per game as a senior. Hauser's selling point is his lethal jumper, however. The 23-year-old shot the 3-pointer at a 46 percent clip last year and over 41 percent for his career.

We've already mentioned how the Jazz should bolster their perimeter game and Hauser could provide reinforcements right away. His other deficiencies and Utah's forward depth make a meaningful role hard for him to obtain, but if he shines in Vegas, head coach Will Hardy may be forced to throw him some minutes next season.

There are many crucial and difficult decisions ahead for the unpredictable Jazz, with the 2023 NBA Summer League serving as the first order of business.