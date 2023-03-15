The Utah Jazz are projected to have three first-round picks in the 2023 NBA Draft. With that said, they need to pay attention to the upcoming NCAA Tournament as any team.

The option of filling multiple holes through the draft or combining their draft picks in order to get a more talented prospect is going to be important for the Jazz. Although they’ve hit a wall this season, the Jazz would all but be a shoo-in to reach the playoffs were they healthy. Unfortunately, Utah also has to deal with the reality of free agency, as half of their roster could be overturned in this offseason alone.

With that in mind, here are the three best NBA Draft prospects for the Jazz to watch in the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

3 best NBA Draft prospects Jazz must watch in 2023 NCAA Tournament

Taylor Hendricks, UCF Knights

With their first pick in the first round, the Jazz should be in the lottery, as they’re currently in a 3-way tie for the 10th overall pick at 33-36. However, whether the Jazz have the 10th pick or the 14th pick, UCF Knights wing Taylor Hendricks should be the first player that they take off the board if he’s still available.

Hendricks, a 6-foot-9, 210-pound freshman forward, is averaging 15.3 points per game this season on 47.5 percent shooting from the field and 39.9 percent shooting from 3-point range. His size, shooting stroke, and athleticism all will translate to the next level and as a creative shot-maker, the Jazz will have a legitimate starting quality small forward on their hands from Day One.

It’s unclear who will start in the backcourt for the Jazz next season, but if they were leaning for the best combination of defense, shooting, playmaking, and shot creation, they would be hard-pressed not to start a backcourt of Kris Dunn and Collin Sexton.

With Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler holding down the frontcourt at power forward and center, respectively, just pencil Hendricks in as the starting small forward. Playing off of the attacking styles of Dunn and Sexton, Hendricks will be a terrific off-ball option while having the size needed for Utah to be more physically imposing next season.

That being said, another benefit of drafting Hendricks is that he can play as a power forward as well. This will benefit both Markkanen and the Jazz, as Hendricks matches up with the more athletically inclined power forwards in the league.

Kris Murray

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The twin brother of Sacramento Kings standout rookie Keegan Murray, junior forward Kris Murray is now in his third season for the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Though not as reliable of an off-ball option as his brother, Murray is still an NBA-ready player with a dynamic skillset, averaging 20.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.2 blocks, and 1.0 steals per game in his first season as a full-time starter. That said, the lefty has a pretty and compact shooting stroke that lends confidence to the idea that he can be an efficient 3-point shooter at the next level, even on a higher volume.

For Utah, who may already have had the chance to draft Hendricks, adding Murray gives them an intelligent and methodical frontcourt piece. Whether he starts or plays behind Hendricks, a defense has to account for him, and the offense has to be aware of him whenever he steps onto the court. There’s not much more that you can ask for from a player selected in the middle of the first round.

That being said, the Iowa native also projects to be a low-maintenance player that’s fine with not playing in a glamour market.

With his skillset and talent at 6-foot-8, Murray should play in the league for more than a decade. With his personality, he could play in Utah for more than a decade.

Keyontae Johnson

Prior to transferring to Kansas State, 22-year-old forward Keyontae Johnson collapsed on the court in 2020 while playing for the Florida Gators. Upon being admitted into the hospital, Johnson was listed in critical but stable condition and put into a medically induced coma. That being said, the biggest question about Johnson is not his heart, but his medical clearance.

In keeping with intangibles, Johnson went through a life-threatening situation and not only fought to remain alive but returned to the Gators as an honorary coach. Two years later, and Johnson has had an outstanding season for the Wildcats, averaging 17.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.1 steals per game while starting in all 32 games that he played. Just as impressive is his efficiency, as Johnson has shot 51.9 percent from the field and 41.9 percent from 3-point range.

Although his thickly built frame may not suggest it, Johnson has deceptive quickness and is a creative shot-maker. Using his size to his advantage as he tries to create space, Johnson is adept at making shots in the paint using a variety of angles. His under-the-rim game is actually reminiscent of a player that has excelled when given the opportunity this season, Memphis Grizzlies forward David Roddy.

With the Jazz, he can replace veteran forward Rudy Gay or Talen Horton-Tucker, both of whom have player options on their contract. While the 36-year-old Gay could opt to leave to join a championship-contender, THT could opt to join a team where his development is prioritized.

Utah’s final pick in the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft is currently projected to be pick no. 28.