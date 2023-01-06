By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The Iowa Hawkeyes gave their March Madness resume quite a facelift Thursday night, thanks in large part to the heroics of Kris Murray. The unranked Iowa basketball scored a big win at home over the No. 15 Indiana Hoosiers, 91-89, to put a stop to the Hawkeyes’ three-game losing skid.

Murray came up huge for Iowa basketball, especially in the clutch. With the Hawkeyes holding on a precarious one-point lead, Indiana guard Jalen Hood-Schifino drove to his right and attempted a layup only for that shot to get rejected by Murray, thus preserving Iowa basketball’s slim advantage. Not only that but Murray also grabbed the rebound off that block before getting fouled and making two crucial free throws to give the Hawkeyes some more much-needed breathing room.

Murray finished the game with a monster double-double of 30 points and 10 rebounds. His explosion was very much needed by the Hawkeyes, who found themselves trailing by as many as 21 points in the first half. All but nine of Murray’s points total came in the second half.

Iowa basketball also got tremendous production from Filip Rebraca, who had a double-double of his own, coming up with 16 points and 10 boards along with a pair of assists.

The Hawkeyes needed a win like that, especially since they lost all their previous three games heading into the Indiana matchup. The win over the Hoosiers was also Iowa basketball’s second this season against a ranked team.

Up next for Murray and the Hawkeyes is a Sunday date with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in Piscataway.