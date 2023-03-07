The Utah Jazz (31-34) visit the Dallas Mavericks (33-32) on Tuesday night! Action tips off at 8:40 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Jazz-Mavericks prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Utah has lost three straight but remains in ninth place in the Western Conference. The Jazz covered 54% of their games while 55% went over the projected point total. Dallas has lost three of their last four and sits in seventh place in the West. The Mavericks covered 37% of their games while 57% went over. This will be the fourth and final meeting between the conference foes. Dallas holds a 2-1 advantage thus far after they won the most recent matchup by 13 points in Utah.

Here are the Jazz-Mavericks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Jazz-Mavericks Odds

Utah Jazz: +9.5 (-108)

Dallas Mavericks: -9.5 (-112)

Over: 238 (-108)

Under: 238 (-112)

How To Watch Jazz vs. Mavericks

TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain, Bally Southwest

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET/ 5:30 p.m. PT

Why The Jazz Could Cover The Spread

Utah continues to hang around in the Western Conference. After being largely picked to finish towards the bottom of the standings, the Jazz have continued to prove they belong among the middle of the pack. Utah features an elite offense that ranks seventh with 117.0 PPG. They do an excellent job moving the ball and making extra passes as their 25.7 APG ranks eighth in the NBA. Those extra passes lead to a ton of open threes as Utah averages the sixth-most threes per game. Perhaps their biggest advantage tonight comes on the glass. The Jazz hold the fifth-highest offensive rebound rate and snag the sixth-most total rebounds per game. Compare that to Dallas who ranks in the bottom half of the league in every rebounding statistic.

Utah is led by breakout star Lauri Markkanen. The stretch-four has found a great home in Utah as he is averaging a career-high 25.2 PPG to go along with 8.6 RPG. Lauri has been incredibly efficient on the offensive end, shooting 51% from the floor and 41% from three. That high three-point percentage has led to nailing a career-best 3.0 threes per game. While the Mavericks have held him to just 20.7 PPG, Markannen’s track record coupled with Dallas’ defensive personal should result in a bounce-back night from the All-Star.

The X-factor for the Jazz tonight is guard Kris Dunn. The former fifth-overall pick has bounced around the league and has only played five games with the Jazz this season. That being said, he’s made those five games count with averages of 13 PPG, 4.2 APG, and 1.8 SPG. Known for his stout defense, Dunn could see big minutes tonight considering Utah’s matchup. Assuming he continues to get 20+ minutes, look for the veteran to make his mark as he looks to secure a rest-of-the-season contract.

Why The Mavericks Could Cover The Spread

Dallas is still trying to piece everything together nearly a month after their monster deadline acquisition of Kyrie Irving. The Mavericks are just 2-5 with both Luka and Kyrie on the court, however, it is only a matter of time before the two masterminds start getting positive results. Dallas’ offense has certainly not been the issue as they rank fourth with 123.4 PPG in the nine games since Kyrie arrived. They’ve gotten brutalized on the glass, however, with a league-worst 36.7 RPG over that span. While they do need to figure that part of their game out, their 17.7 threes per game over that span bodes well for their chances of covering tonight.

While they haven’t managed to pick up a ton of wins yet, both Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving have put up strong statistical profiles in their time together. Since arriving in Dallas, Irving averaged 27.0 PPG and 6.8 APG. He’s shooting 52% overall as a Maverick including 42% from deep on 7.7 attempts per game. All of those are tremendous numbers for the All-Star guard – yet they haven’t translated into winning for his team quite yet. That being said, the Jazz are putrid defensively and their lack of serious defense on the perimeter set Kyrie up for a big night tonight.

As for Luka, he has had some blunders in tight spots but has otherwise been solid with Kyrie on the team. In seven games with Irving, Luka has averaged 32.7 PPG, 8.3 RPG, and 6.9 APG. While his assists are slightly down, those are otherwise consistent with his season-long numbers. He continues to be one of the most impactful players in the league and should flirt with a triple-double again tonight.

Final Jazz-Mavericks Prediction & Pick

Dallas should win but their defense has too many holes for me to feel comfortable laying double-digits with them.

Final Jazz-Mavericks Prediction & Pick: Utah Jazz +9.5 (-108)