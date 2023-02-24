Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero has been the favorite for the NBA’s Rookie of the Year Award all season. He may have seen some competition from Indiana Pacers rookie Bennedict Mathurin early in the season, but at this point the award is Banchero’s to lose. Banchero recently took part in NBA All-Star Weekend competing in the Rising Stars Game and the Skills Competition. In the Rising Stars event, Banchero played for Team Pau and had nine points, five rebounds and one assist in the first game. In the second game to win the event’s championship, Banchero had four points, one rebound, one steal and one blocked shot. After All-Star weekend, Banchero now has his sights set on winning the Rookie of the Year Award as per SiriusXM NBA Radio.

"Hopefully I can finish out this season strong and secure the award"@Pp_doesit has his sights sets on Rookie of the Year. pic.twitter.com/Yw6NrJNA9p — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) February 23, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Rookie of the Year is definitely something I want to win. Hopefully I can finish out the season strong and secure the award,” Banchero said. “I think what’s going to put me over the top the most for that award is if we’re winning and if we’re able to compete and make that play-in. That’s the number one focus, that’s the main goal for me is to win as many games and the rest will take care of itself.”

This season, Paolo Banchero has been averaging 19.9 points per game, 6.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists with shooting splits of 41.9 percent from the field, 28.1 percent from the three-point line and 75.3 percent from the free-throw line. The Magic are 25-35 and four games out of a play-in spot.