Jazz hater Vernon Maxwell drops savage message after Donovan Mitchell trade

Vernon Maxwell is very outspoken. He has shown that in the past and continues to do so. After the Utah Jazz traded Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday, he took to Twitter once again. This time, he offered his congratulations to Mitchell while taking a swipe at Utah again.

Donovan Mitchell Congratulations. You deserve to be around civilization. I must address #TakeNote Nation first. The next three years will be miserable, you guys had it coming. — Vernon Maxwell (@VernonMaxwell11) September 1, 2022

“Donovan Mitchell congratulations. You deserve to be around civilization. I must address #TakeNote Nation first. The next three years will be miserable, you guys had it coming,” Maxwell tweeted.

The dislike from Maxwell to the Jazz goes back a long time. He opened up on where all of the disdain came from while he played for the Houston Rockets.

“The people said some things to me back in the day that I didn’t like. They used to talk all kinds of sh**, call me n****. Talk about your family… But they was f***ing with the wrong motherf***er,” Maxwell said on The Ringer podcast.

Over time, Maxwell has consistently spoken out against racism and it’s relation to Utah fans. Some of it is warranted, but it is obviously unfair to lump all people into one group. Last week, the BYU volley ball team hosted Duke and some fans threw racial slurs at the Blue Devil team. Maxwell went in hard on Utah after that one, calling Utah and racism synonymous.

It would be ignorant of Maxwell to believe that racism does not exist everywhere. It does, sadly. He did acknowledge that on the podcast but said during his playing days it was consistently worse with Jazz fans. But as stated before, it’s far from everyone.