A big game for the Jazz big man.

The Utah Jazz have been a team that's fighting for a play-in spot this season. On Thursday they snapped a three game losing streak by beating the Washington Wizards, 123-108, and climbed to .500 at 23-23. This is a team that plays hard and plays tough and they're not to be taken lightly. In the Jazz win against the Wizards, John Collins put up a monster stat line that hasn't been seen since Rudy Gobert was manning the paint as per StatMuse.

11-15 FG First Jazz since Gobert with a 20/15 game on 70 FG%. https://t.co/9M6EWYZcD8 — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 26, 2024

In the Jazz win against the Wizards, John Collins finished with 22 points and 16 rebounds and he shot 11-15 from the field. It's the first time a Jazz player has put up at least 20 points and 15 rebounds while shooting 70 percent from the field since Rudy Gobert.

Collins has been a player that's seen his name in trade rumors way more often than not. When he was still a member of the Atlanta Hawks, he was seemingly in trade chatter every season until they finally opted to move him to the Jazz this past offseason. Even this year when the Jazz were struggling early on, he found himself in trade rumors. But that's quieted down now that the team has been playing much better with Collins being one of the driving forces behind that.

This season, Collins has started 39 of the 41 games he's played in. He's been averaging 13.8 points per game, 7.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists with splits of 49.9 percent shooting from the field, 35.6 percent shooting from the three point line and 80 percent shooting from the free throw line.