Jordan Clarkson is expected to headline the Philippine team as they co-host the upcoming FIBA Basketball World Cup with Japan and Indonesia.

However, the concern right now is when he will return to the Philippines to join the national team, popularly known as “Gilas Pilipinas” domestically, in practice. Al Panlilio, the president of the country's national federation for basketball, said that there is no clear timetable for Clarkson's arrival.

However, as far as what Panlilio knows as he told Rey Joble of The Daily Tribune, Clarkson “remains committed” to joining the Philippine team. Panlilio currently banks on an assurance from Clarkson's father Mike that the Utah Jazz guard will make it in time for the World Cup itself.

Panlilio further told Joble that Philippines coach Chot Reyes is the one who has direct communication with Mike Clarkson. Speaking to reporters, including that of ClutchPoints, upon the return of the Gilas Pilipinas practices this week in Pasig City, Reyes said that he wants Jordan Clarkson to join the team as soon as possible.

“We're trying to get him in as early as possible, and our hope is he's able to join us for the China trip. That's where we're at now,” Reyes said.

Jordan Clarkson and the rest of the Philippine team begin their FIBA Basketball World Cup home stand on Aug. 25 against Karl-Anthony Towns and the Dominican Republic.

The game will take place at the 55,000-seater Philippine Arena in Bocaue as the Philippines looks to break the all-time attendance record for a single FIBA Basketball World Cup game.