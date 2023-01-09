By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson, once again, figured in a heated altercation. This time against Desmond Bane and the Memphis Grizzlies.

Everyone can still probably remember that incident with Jonathan Kuminga and the Golden State Warriors when Clarkson committed a Flagrant 2 foul and then squared up against the Dubs, seemingly ready to box it out with them.

A similar incident happened on Sunday in the third quarter of the Jazz’s showdown with the Grizzlies. After a hard foul on Bane–eventually called a Flagrant 2 as well–Clarkson did his fighting pose as Jaren Jackson Jr. approached him to have some words. Of course Clarkson was ejected for the incident.

Fortunately, the referees and the players stopped Clarkson and JJJ before things escalated further.

Jordan Clarkson hits Desmond Bane on the head and immediately got up to fight stance on confrontation 💀pic.twitter.com/VrVsfyXqPV — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 9, 2023

This is certainly not a good look for Jordan Clarkson and the Jazz, though. While some would probably be happy to see Clarkson provide some “action” and never back down against others, it is a concerning trend that he often instigates such commotion.

It remains to be seen if there will be other punishments for Clarkson with regards to his action, though the Jazz star needs to be careful since it is already the second time this season that he’s involved in such altercation. He definitely wouldn’t want to have that kind of reputation that could lead him to getting more Flagrant 2 and ejections.

Prior to his exit against the Grizzlies, Clarkson played for 28 minutes and had 17 points, two rebounds and three assists. The Jazz ended up losing 123-118.