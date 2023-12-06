Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson offered a suggestion to potentially improve the NBA In-Season Tournament going forward

The semifinals are set for the NBA In-Season Tournament, with the last two teams punching their ticket to Las Vegas on Tuesday night. While the Milwaukee Bucks were finishing up their dismantling of the New York Knicks, Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson chimed in with an idea for how he thinks the league can improve the competition.

“They should mix the conferences once it get to tournament play, make them play {East vs. West}… in season tournament tuff,” the 2021 Sixth Man of the Year posted on X. That is certainty something for NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to chew on.



In its debut campaign, the In-Season Tournament is divided by conferences, both in group play and the knockout rounds. There are probably may fans who crave the variety Clarkson is preaching. As it is currently constructed, there is no chance of a showdown between LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo or Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid unless their teams reach the finals. This modification would change that going forward.

There are likely some tweaks Silver and company are already considering, especially after witnessing the embarrassing optics the point differential tiebreaker produced last week. Still, the NBA In-Season Tournament appears to be a success. Players and coaches are all determined to seize the NBA Cup and the $500,000 thousand per-person-prize that comes with it.

Unfortunately for Jordan Clarkson and the Jazz, they are spectators after going 2-2 in Group A. The Indiana Pacers take on the Bucks in the Eastern Conference bracket, while the Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans vie for the Western crown on Thursday.