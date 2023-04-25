Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson is one of the more underrated playmakers in the league, averaging career-highs of 20.8 points and 4.4 assists per game in the 2022-23 season while also starting in all 61 games he played in.

A creative shot-creator that’s grown as a facilitator over the course of his career, Clarkson could look to parlay his reputation and 2022-23 campaign into a long-term contract this offseason. Especially as he turns 31-years-old in June and will have the opportunity to test free agency, if he declines his $14.3 million player option for the 2023-24 season that is.

That said, while Clarkson admits he’ll have a sit-down with his family and Klutch Sports agent Rich Paul soon, he says he still hasn’t thought too far ahead in regard to his playing future (h/t Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune):

“I don’t know. I don’t even know what I’m eating tomorrow! Or the next hour,” Clarkson says. “I’m not even thinking about that, honestly…”

In fact, as far as discussions about his playing future go, Clarkson says “that’s probably where it ends for me, commenting on that.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Still, Utah appears to have interest in bringing back Clarkson, with Jazz general manager Justin Zanik saying “Obviously, we love Jordan.”

“He’s contributed so much to this year and during his entire tenure here,” Zanik says. “But being a free agent… then he has a chance to go look at other places… hopefully we’ll be one of them as well.”

Considering the uncertainty surrounding the potential of their backcourt without Clarkson, their stance isn’t surprising. So, they’ll be pleased to know that Clarkson does sound invested in their future.

“I think next year we’ll be back to our winning ways, with a chance to compete for something.”