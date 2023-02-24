Former fifth overall pick Kris Dunn made his 2022-23 debut with the Utah Jazz on Thursday, tallying 11 points (on 50.0 percent shooting) and two steals in 17 minutes. Signed to a 10-day contract along with fellow veteran guard Frank Jackson, the 28-year-old impressed on both ends, making an early impression on a franchise that could choose to sign him for the remainder of the season or longer.

Following the game, a 120-119 overtime victory for Utah, Jazz head coach Will Hardy would tell reporters that “it’s hard to do what he just did.”

“He doesn’t really know the guys. … It speaks to his ability to be a pro and go out there and adapt.”

Dunn is a gifted defender with impressive physique as an athletic 6-foot-3, 205 pound point guard. Though not particularly shifty, hes a high-level ball-handler who can get into the lane with ease. Using his strength, he can often get a floater off against tough defenses. Such was the case on Friday, as Dunn played the second-most minutes of any player in the second unit, only behind rookie wing Ochai Agbaji.

He did, however, go 1-4 from 3-point range. His struggles shooting from deep have been the primary reason he has had trouble sticking on a roster despite having multiple attributes you would want in a player. However, for a team that is missing the defensive prowess and playmaking ability of Mike Conley Jr., Dunn provides a lot of what Conley could bring regardless.

As the Jazz are currently in the playoff hunt, Dunn’s defense could be particularly useful in the postseason.