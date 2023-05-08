Brett Siegel joined ClutchPoints as a credentialed NBA insider and reporter in May 2023 after previously covering the NBA for Fastbreak on FanNation and NBA Analysis Network, as well as working with Louisville Basketball. From playing to coaching to covering the game as a media member, Brett has been involved with the game of basketball from many different perspectives. Breaking the news of various free agent signings, yearly NBA Draft news and other key stories around the league, Brett is always on the phone, getting the latest news and rumors around the NBA. Be sure to follow him on Twitter @BrettSiegelNBA.

After winning this season’s Rookie of the Year award, Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero was unanimously selected to the 2022-23 NBA All-Rookie First Team on Monday.

Banchero had a stellar rookie season after being drafted first overall by the Magic, as he averaged 20.0 points and 6.9 rebounds per game while recording 14 total double-doubles in 72 games.

Leading all rookies in scoring, total points and field goals made, Banchero was a no-brainer selection on this year’s All-Rookie ballot.

Fellow Rookie of the Year finalists Walker Kessler from the Utah Jazz and Jalen Williams from the Oklahoma City Thunder also received the most first team votes, as Williams received 99 out of 100 first team votes and Kessler received 95 out of 100 first team votes.

Joining the Jazz in the trade that sent All-Star Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves, Kessler got better and better as the year progressed. He ended up leading all rookies in blocked shots (173), total rebounds (620) and double-doubles (20).

Joining Paolo Banchero, Walker Kessler and Jalen Williams on the 2022-23 NBA All-Rookie First Team are Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray and Indiana Pacers wing Bennedict Mathurin, who received 88 and 71 first team votes, respectively.

Murray broke the NBA rookie record for three-pointers made in a season with 206 made threes for the Kings and Mathurin finished second behind Banchero in rookie scoring this season.

The 2022-23 Kia NBA All-Rookie First Team: ▪️ Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic

▪️ Walker Kessler, Utah Jazz

▪️ Bennedict Mathurin, Indiana Pacers

▪️ Keegan Murray, Sacramento Kings

▪️ Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder pic.twitter.com/qUMfWkTN4m — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 8, 2023

The 2022-23 NBA All-Rookie Second Team consists of Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey, Houston Rockets forward Tari Eason, San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan, Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. and Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren.

Ivey finished the regular season ranking first in both total assists (387) and assists per game (5.2), as well as third in scoring (16.3).

After being drafted third overall by Houston, Smith Jr. began looking very comfortable near the end of the season, as he scored in double-figures in 19 of his 20 final games.

Doing a little bit of everything for the Spurs this season, Sochan proved to be a scrappy defender who is more than capable of being a primary scoring option on the other end of the floor, as well as when given the freedom to run the offense.

Joining his teammate Jabari Smith Jr. on the All-Rookie list this season, Eason was the only player on the All-Rookie Second Team to receive at least two first team votes other than Ivey.

Eason played in all 82 games for the Rockets this season and recorded the fifth-most total rebounds out of all rookies this season. As for Duren, he finished second in rebounding and double-doubles behind Walker Kessler out of all rookies in the league.

The 2022-23 Kia NBA All-Rookie Second Team: ▪️ Jalen Duren, Detroit Pistons

▪️ Tari Eason, Houston Rockets

▪️ Jaden Ivey, Detroit Pistons

▪️ Jabari Smith Jr., Houston Rockets

▪️ Jeremy Sochan, San Antonio Spurs pic.twitter.com/enD26sOsMD — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 8, 2023

Andrew Nembhard (Indiana Pacers), Shaedon Sharpe (Portland Trail Blazers), AJ Griffin (Atlanta Hawks), Christian Braun (Denver Nuggets), Jaylin Williams (Oklahoma City Thunder), Jaden Hardy (Dallas Mavericks), Malaki Branham (San Antonio Spurs), Dyson Daniels (New Orleans Pelicans), Mark Williams (Charlotte Hornets), and MarJon Beauchamp (Milwaukee Bucks) all received consideration in the voting for this year’s All-Rookie teams as well.