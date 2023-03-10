It has been a whirlwind past six months for Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz. Many counted out the Jazz before the season even began after they traded away Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert. But here the Jazz are in March, still in the thick of the play-in tournament hunt thanks to a much-needed 131-124 win over the Orlando Magic on Thursday night that keeps them within striking distance of the Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans.

While there have been plenty of unsung heroes in the Jazz’ better-than-expected season despite falling off from their early season hot streak, at the heart of their efforts is Markkanen, someone who has established himself as a bonafide star in the league. In fact, Markkanen has surpassed any and all expectations many had for him.

Lauri Markkanen establishing as the number one option? Check. Lauri Markkanen as an All-Star? Not only did he make the All-Star team, he did so as a starter, his standing as an injury replacement notwithstanding. After all that, it seems like he’s on track to win the Most Improved Player award as well. Nevertheless, the Finnisher is choosing not to focus too much on whether he wins that prestigious acclaim.

“That’s some extra motivation, but I’m not thinking about it. I talked about the responsibility, and I’m enjoying the challenge, and if those individual goals happen if we keep winning games and I keep doing my thing. I go daily to keep working, and I hope that happens, but we’ll see,” Markkanen said, per Eurohoops.

With a 32-35 record, the Jazz stand a half-game behind the Lakers and Pelicans for the final play-in spots. Thus, it’s understandable that Lauri Markkanen is choosing to prioritize team success at this point of the season, as much as he would love to win the Most Improved Player trophy.

“Just try to get these wins together and keep going from there. Still, obviously, it would be a cool trophy to have at home, but that’s not the main goal right now,” Markkanen added.

Markkanen and the Jazz will have an uphill climb ahead of them; to end the season, they will have the toughest schedule in the league at the time of writing, per Tankathon. But at the end of the day, no one will classify this season from the Finnish star as anything other than a rousing success.