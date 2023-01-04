Utah Jazz big man Lauri Markkanen still can’t believe that his game-winning triple against the Sacramento Kings was waived off, though he understands he can’t blame anyone but himself.

After De’Aaron Fox put the Kings in front with 0.4 second left on the clock, Markkanen sent the whole arena into frenzy when he received a full-court inbound pass and hoisted the ball up from 3-point line for the buzzer-beater. The Jazz thought they won, but further review of the shot revealed that the big man still had the ball on his hands when the buzzer sounded.

Following the painful 117-115 loss, Lauri Markkanen admitted he thought he got his miracle shot in time. He also shared his disappointment on how he defended Fox when the Kings speedster attacked the basket to give Sacramento the lead in the dying seconds.

“[Feeling] disappointment in myself first [of all] — I got up too much on De’Aaron Fox. [As for the shot], I thought I got it off in time and won the game,” Markkanen shared, per Eric Walden of the Salt Lake Tribune.

A lot of people praised Markkanen for his performance despite the defeat, as he anchored the Jazz throughout and finished with 28 points and eight rebounds. However, at the end of the day, Markkanen and Utah would have certainly preferred to get the win. Their losing streak has now extended to five, and it doesn’t look like they’ll be able to get out of their slump any time soon considering how they are playing as a team in recent outings.