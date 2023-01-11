The Utah Jazz pulled off the biggest trade of the offseason when they sent Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for a package headlined by Lauri Markkanen and Collin Sexton. Many expected the Jazz to plummet down the standings as a result. However, on Tuesday night, the Jazz showed that they’re here to stay as plucky contenders for a playoff spot after they weathered a barrage from their old superstar, thanks to Jordan Clarkson’s fourth-quarter heroics.

Jordan Clarkson scored 15 of his 32 points on the night in the payoff period as he spearheaded a 13-0 run that gave the Jazz a lead they wouldn’t relinquish. Donovan Mitchell and the Cavs didn’t go down without a fight, but Clarkson’s heroics proved to be too much, even though Mitchell exploded for 46 points on 14-27 shooting from the field in his first return to Salt Lake City as a member of the Cavs roster.

And surely enough, Jazz fans, ever the expressive bunch, couldn’t help but gush over Clarkson’s performance, especially as the Filipino-American guard vindicated the Mitchell trade with aplomb following an incredible 116-114 victory over one of the Eastern Conference’s best teams.

Jordan Clarkson scored 15 of Utah 28 4th quarter points by himself. — John Coon (@johncoonsports) January 11, 2023

Just watched Jordan Clarkson personally beat Donovan Mitchell and the Cavs. Just beautiful basketball tonight in the SLC #TakeNote — UtahPadre (@DJPadres) January 11, 2023

Jordan Clarkson really said we won the fucking trade to Donovan Mitchell’s face with that performance — Connah (@CMDRecruit) January 11, 2023

It is a little funny how they combine Walker Kessler and Jarred Vanderbilt’s numbers and say Gobert was replaced for cheap, but not with Clarkson/Beasley and Mitchell. 👀 — Yuni (@_thefailedjedi) January 11, 2023

In one possession during the Jazz’ fourth-quarter comeback, Clarkson scored seven points in the span of twelve seconds, thanks to some crucial foul calls. With the Jazz trailing by five, 107-102, Clarkson pulled up right in Caris LeVert’s grill, draining a contested triple over the Cavs wing.

However, Caris LeVert didn’t give Jordan Clarkson space to land and was promptly called for a flagrant landing spot foul, which gave Utah the ball back after Clarkson completed his four-point play. And then on the ensuing possession, LeVert fouled Clarkson yet again, this time with the 6’4 Jazz guard leaning into LeVert. This led to outcry from some fans, saying that LeVert not only wasn’t guilty of those infractions (even the first one), but that Clarkson was also guilty of an offensive foul.

This was a hundred times more embarrassing. They really let Jordan Clarkson score 7 points on one possession to win the game when they were up 5 with a minute left. https://t.co/Kl9H4mHKjh — Effing Koo (@EffingKoo) January 11, 2023

LeVert clearly shuffles his feet out of the way here, there was nothing reckless about it. Clarkson launches himself forward and lands on LeVert, who wasn't even taking away the landing space, and the call stood 😂pic.twitter.com/ixJYmOWL8U — Michael Markoch (@mcmarkoch20) January 11, 2023

Can’t blame LeVert, garbage ref, how is this not a offensive foul, Clarkson clearly jumped into LeVert pic.twitter.com/ePapHFCeZa — 賴昱賢 (@richardTheLand) January 11, 2023

Still, despite the loss, fans still showed plenty of love for Donovan Mitchell, who gave the Jazz faithful a show in his homecoming.

Donovan Mitchell is pretty easily the best SG in the league right now — Money (@MasterChefMoney) January 11, 2023

Donovan Mitchell will always be a Jazzman. — Bruno Starzz (@getsit) January 11, 2023

Thank you @spidadmitchell! You had a major impact on this city and state! From the bottom of my heart, thank you! — Ian (@Ian_D93) January 11, 2023

I love @spidadmitchell man. I’ve never seen someone sign so many autographs and say hello and goodbye to as many people as he did. I’m glad we gave him his flowers today, Utah still loves you Don. Still glad we got the dub though! 🤣 #takenote — Octavio Ruiz (@octo1423) January 11, 2023

Of course, it helps for Jazz fans that their team was able to claim the victory over Spida’s new team. At least for one night, they wouldn’t feel the sting of his departure as much.