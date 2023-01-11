The Utah Jazz pulled off the biggest trade of the offseason when they sent Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for a package headlined by Lauri Markkanen and Collin Sexton. Many expected the Jazz to plummet down the standings as a result. However, on Tuesday night, the Jazz showed that they’re here to stay as plucky contenders for a playoff spot after they weathered a barrage from their old superstar, thanks to Jordan Clarkson’s fourth-quarter heroics.

Jordan Clarkson scored 15 of his 32 points on the night in the payoff period as he spearheaded a 13-0 run that gave the Jazz a lead they wouldn’t relinquish. Donovan Mitchell and the Cavs didn’t go down without a fight, but Clarkson’s heroics proved to be too much, even though Mitchell exploded for 46 points on 14-27 shooting from the field in his first return to Salt Lake City as a member of the Cavs roster.

And surely enough, Jazz fans, ever the expressive bunch, couldn’t help but gush over Clarkson’s performance, especially as the Filipino-American guard vindicated the Mitchell trade with aplomb following an incredible 116-114 victory over one of the Eastern Conference’s best teams.

In one possession during the Jazz’ fourth-quarter comeback, Clarkson scored seven points in the span of twelve seconds, thanks to some crucial foul calls. With the Jazz trailing by five, 107-102, Clarkson pulled up right in Caris LeVert’s grill, draining a contested triple over the Cavs wing.

However, Caris LeVert didn’t give Jordan Clarkson space to land and was promptly called for a flagrant landing spot foul, which gave Utah the ball back after Clarkson completed his four-point play. And then on the ensuing possession, LeVert fouled Clarkson yet again, this time with the 6’4 Jazz guard leaning into LeVert. This led to outcry from some fans, saying that LeVert not only wasn’t guilty of those infractions (even the first one), but that Clarkson was also guilty of an offensive foul.

Still, despite the loss, fans still showed plenty of love for Donovan Mitchell, who gave the Jazz faithful a show in his homecoming.

Of course, it helps for Jazz fans that their team was able to claim the victory over Spida’s new team. At least for one night, they wouldn’t feel the sting of his departure as much.