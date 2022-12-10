By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Rudy Gobert made his triumphant return to his old stomping ground on Friday night as the Utah Jazz hosted the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Jazz fans welcomed their former star big man with open arms early on, but apparently, the warm welcome wasn’t going to last the whole game long.

After Minnesota’s 118-108 win over the Jazz, Gobert was asked to share his thoughts on his first time back in Utah following his offseason blockbuster trade. Gobert admitted that he tried to drown out the noise, but at the same time, he appreciated the reception — including the boos:

“It was hard for me to really go through all the emotions because I was so focused on the game,” Gobert said. “But hearing all the love, the fans … it was a little emotional. … The fans booing me a little at the free-throw line, I respect.”

Rudy Gobert, reflecting on his return to SLC: “It was hard for me to really go through all the emotions because I was so focused on the game. But hearing all the love, the fans … it was a little emotional. … The fans booing me a little at the free-throw line, I respect.” pic.twitter.com/Q1dd96ca3b — Eric Walden (@tribjazz) December 10, 2022

The capacity crowd cheered Gobert as he was introduced in the starting lineup. They also showed him a lot of love when the Jazz played their tribute video for the three-time Defensive Player of the Year winner. At one point, however, things got a little bit sour.

Apart from the boos he received while he was attempting a free throw, Jazz fans exhibited their discontent when Gobert scored a wide-open basket with the game already won. The Timberwolves center broke an unwritten role when he scored at that point in the game, and the fans let him know about it:

Gobert scores one last bucket and gets boos from Jazz fans and confronted by Malik Beasley pic.twitter.com/OO03P6ydS9 — hoops bot (@hoops_bot) December 10, 2022

Jazz forward Malik Beasley also had a few things to say to Gobert after that controversial incident. Rudy actually got off lightly, considering how Zion Williamson’s late-game showboating on Friday night led to some bench-clearing scenes in New Orleans.

Whatever the case may be, what you can say for sure is that Rudy Gobert didn’t do himself any favors with the Jazz fans with that rather questionable decision.