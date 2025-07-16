The Chicago Cubs are having a fantastic season. Despite leading the National League Central with a 57-39 record, it's possible the Cubs trade for a player that helps them address a major weakness. There is a fatal flaw that could be the end of them if Chicago does not address it at the MLB trade deadline. Ultimately, any Cubs trades or trade deadline moves will have to be efficient. It will also have to serve as the final piece that helps them become a formidable playoff team.

Things have gone well on the Northside for the most part. Chicago holds a one-game lead over the Milwaukee Brewers. Significantly, Pete Crow-Armstrong is having a breakout season and is one of the best hitters in baseball. His performance has amazed fans at Wrigley Field. OptaSTATS confirmed that he is the quickest to reach five games with multiple home runs and stolen bases in a single game. Crow-Armstrong currently has 25 home runs, 71 RBIs, and 65 runs with 27 steals.

The decision to trade for Kyle Tucker has paid dividends, as he is batting .280 with 17 home runs, 56 RBIs, and 68 runs. Likewise, Michael Busch is hitting .290 with 19 home runs, 59 RBIs, and 45 runs. Dansby Swanson has been solid, with a batting average of .253, 16 home runs, 47 RBIs, and 55 runs. Furthermore, Seiya Suzuki is hitting .263 with 25 home runs, 77 RBIs, and 53 runs.

These hitters have powered Chicago, ranking fourth in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and third in home runs. Additionally, they are also second in runs and slugging percentage.

The bullpen has been good, ranking sixth in bullpen ERA. Despite not having an established closer, the Cubs have thrived with a bullpen-by-committee. Daniel Palencia has had the most chances, going 0-2 with a 1.57 ERA with 12 saves. Also, Ryan Pressly has been good, going 2-2 with a 3.28 ERA and five saves.

Shota Imanaga has been elite for Northsiders, going 6-3 with a 2.65 ERA over 12 starts. Unfortunately, the rest of the rotation has left little to be desired. Justin Steele is out for the season with a left elbow injury. Moreover, Jameson Taillon is currently on the injured list. While Colin Rea has been decent with a 7-3 mark and a 3.91 ERA, it's apparent the Cubs need more.

Sandy Alcantara could be a potential solution for Chicago. If the Miami Marlins opt to trade him, the Cubs could jump on it and possibly achieve two goals in one.

Sandy Alcantara could be a good addition for the Cubs

Addressing the elephant in the room, it's obvious that Alcantara is having the worst season of his professional career. After missing the entire 2024 season while recovering from Tommy John Surgery, he has struggled, going 4-9 with a 7.22 ERA over 18 starts. There are compelling reasons why the Cubs may trade for Alcantara, despite his struggles at the MLB trade deadline.

Many baseball fans will note that there was a point in time when Alcantara was one of the best pitchers in baseball. Notably, he went 14-9 with a 2.28 ERA over 32 starts in 2022. Despite going 7-12 with a 4.14 ERA before his injury, the belief was that he was still one of the elite closers.

If he is struggling in Miami, there is also the belief that a change of scenery might help him. It's possible that going to a contending team might help him fix his mechanics. While the rotation has endured injuries, there have still been some good moments for this rotation. Plus, going to the Cubs would give Alcantara a chance to settle in as a middle-of-the-rotation guy until he can fix his issues.

While he had great value a few months ago, Alcantara's struggles have hurt his trade value. Whereas a trade for Alcantara might have once cost teams a high-value prospect, it might not be the case anymore. Currently, he would likely cost one mid-tier MLB player and possibly a top 1oo prospect. That is significantly lower than what the perceived market value would have been just three months ago. Consequently, it illustrates how a player's value can decline if they start to struggle.

The Cubs should still swing the deal and attempt to trade for Alcantara. At the current market value, he is the best option for them, and also someone who could benefit them in the future. Even if he does not pitch like an ace this season, there is a very high chance he can get back to that level with a full offseason with the Cubs.

The Cubs have a battered rotation, but they still have enough elsewhere to make a run. If they add Alcantara at the trade deadline, he could easily slot in as the second, third, or fourth man in the rotation during the postseason. The goal is for the Cubs to make the playoffs. Then, they can also do their part to help Alcantara get back to the level that helped him win the 2022 Cy Young.