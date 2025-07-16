After Mark Daigneault led the Oklahoma City Thunder to the franchise's first championship, Sam Presti got to work. The Thunder's general manager quickly signed Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to a four-year, $285 million contract extension. He gave Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren similar deals. While there are concerns about the team's financial future, they should be okay.

The Thunder gave their three stars more than $800 million combined on their contracts. However, Oklahoma City implemented details into Williams' and Holmgren's deals that protect them. According to ESPN's Bobby Marks, the two extensions each represent 25% of the team's cap space. In 2026-27, that number is $16 million less than the second apron.

However, the kicker is the escalators, or lack thereof, in each deal. Williams will get more if he wins MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, or earns First Team All-NBA honors. His team would increase to $287 million if he does any of those things. There are also boosts available to him if he makes the second- or third-team. However, Holmgren's contract does not have any escalators.

Presti has given his team flexibility in the form of team options across the roster. With them at his disposal, the Thunder's general manager should be able to navigate the second apron. While it does not apply to his stars, Presti can choose when to cut ties with players like Isaiah Hartenstein and Luguentz Dort when the time comes.

While Daigneault would much rather the roster stay intact for as long as possible, that simply is not possible. In a world where teams that hand out big contracts are punished, the Thunder are built to last. All eyes will be on Oklahoma City for years to come as the defending champs try to begin the NBA's next dynasty.

While Gilgeous-Alexander is there for the long haul, the contracts beside his could be what propel the Thunder to another title.

