Oklahoma City Thunder general manager Sam Presti is behind one of the worst decisions in NBA history. He did not want to open his wallet to pay James Harden in 2012, breaking up the big three of him, Kevin Durant, and Russell Westbrook. He did not make the same mistake in 2025. The Thunder paid Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and his co-stars, much to the joy of Kendrick Perkins.

Perkins, who was the center on the team that made it to the NBA Finals in 2012, supported this year's team all season. He has remained close to people in the Thunder organization, including Presti. On Wednesday's episode of Road Trippin', Perkins spoke about the difference between the two teams. According to him, Oklahoma City's GM gels with the current roster more.

“I feel like he (Sam Presti) finally got what he wanted and what I mean by that is, one, he got his championship,” Perkins said. “But two, he got three guys that are franchise guys that actually match, not just what they bring on the floor, but they match his character. Sam Presti comes from the Spurs type of organization, from under the Gregg Popovich tree. No knock on KD, Russ, or even James but we know James was in Club Liv during the NBA Finals. You don’t have to worry about Chet, or SGA, or J-Dub at the club.”

Questions about Harden's role on the Thunder sparked conversation about him leaving. Eventually, Oklahoma City sent him to the Houston Rockets. Presti refused to make the same mistake again, securing Gilgeous-Alexander's teammates to long-term deals. For the Thunder's GM, their mindset is just as important as what they produce on the court.

Perkins conveyed that thought when reflecting on linking up with Presit after the Finals.

“Like the first thing when I went up to Sam to congratulate him after they won the NBA Championship, he was like, ‘Perk I’m just amazed how great these guys are. Like they’re a great group of guys where Perk I can’t even explain,’” Perkins said. “So he’s basically looking for guys that are going to mimic the mindset of a Nick Collison.”

The Thunder feel like they finally have the right players on their roster. Now that they are all under contract, the only thing left is to try and defend their championship.