Recently, star Caitlin Clark exited the Indiana Fever's victory over the Connecticut Sun when she re-aggravated a groin injury that had previously caused her to miss time this year. The injury will keep Clark out of the Fever's upcoming game against the reigning champion New York Liberty, which is the Fever's final game before the WNBA All-Star break.

Recently, Liberty head coach Sandy Brondello had some supportive words for Clark as she deals with the injury.

“You never want to see a player get injured. A player like Caitlin — she's a great player. At All-Star, I'm excited to get to know her a little bit,” said Brondello, per Myles Ehrlich of Winsidr on X, formerly Twitter.

Brondello will indeed be present at All-Star weekend to coach Clark's team in the festivities.

Brondello also spoke on why the Fever are still a dangerous team even without Clark in the lineup.

“Any time one of your best players goes out, it gives you an opportunity to see what else you have. And they're really stepped up… how hard they've played defensively and how disruptive they've been,” she said.

Unfortunately, the injuries have been mounting for Caitlin Clark so far this year, as the reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year has missed several contests due to various ailments in the 2025 season.

Meanwhile, the Liberty are looking to defend the 2024 WNBA Championship that they won a season ago and have gotten off to a strong start, currently sitting at 14-6 ahead of Wednesday's clash with the Fever. Indiana has accounted for one of those losses.

In any case, Wednesday's game between the Liberty and Fever is slated to tip off at 7:30 PM ET from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. After that, it will be off to the All-Star game, which is set for Saturday evening.

