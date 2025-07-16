The New York Knicks wing Josh Hart has undergone surgery to address a finger injury sustained during the playoffs.

The team announced on Wednesday that Hart had a procedure on his right ring finger and is expected to resume basketball activities later this summer, ensuring he will be ready for the 2025–26 season.

Hart dislocated his finger during Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Indiana Pacers. Nevertheless, the 30-year-old continued to play through the postseason, appearing in all 18 playoff games and starting in 14 of them. He averaged 11.6 points, 8.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 1.1 steals in the playoffs while logging 35.7 minutes per game.

During the 2023–24 regular season, Hart emerged as one of the Knicks’ most consistent and durable contributors. He played in 77 regular-season games, all starts, and led the NBA in minutes per game at 37.6. He posted career-best numbers with averages of 13.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, 5.9 assists, and 1.5 steals while shooting 52.5% from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc.

Originally drafted 30th overall in the 2017 NBA Draft, Hart has played 530 career games across stints with the Los Angeles Lakers, New Orleans Pelicans, Portland Trail Blazers, and now the Knicks. He signed a four-year, $80.9 million contract extension with New York ahead of the 2023–24 season.

Josh Hart’s high-energy, physical style of play has been both a strength and a risk, as demonstrated by the injury sustained in the postseason. The Knicks’ announcement comes at a critical time, as the team transitions into a new era under recently hired head coach Mike Brown. Brown replaces Tom Thibodeau, who was let go following the conclusion of the playoff run.

The Knicks have been proactive this offseason, signing Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele to bolster their bench depth, an area of concern last season. With most of the core returning, including Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Mikal Bridges, and OG Anunoby, Hart is expected to retain his critical role as a two-way presence and locker room leader.

The New York Knicks' medical update suggests that Hart will recover in time for training camp, and his early treatment positions him to contribute from the outset of a season in which the Knicks aim to capitalize on a wide-open Eastern Conference race.