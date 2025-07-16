It has been an extremely quiet offseason for the Golden State Warriors, but one former NBA All-star has predicted that they could make real noise if they retain one of their young wings.

Baron Davis recently spoke about the Warriors’ summer on Podcast P with Paul George, and highlighted the importance of Jonathan Kuminga’s situation.

“If Kuminga is 1st Team All-Defense, everything else gonna be cool,” Davis said.

Kuminga is a restricted free agent, and has yet to reach an agreement with Golden State. Questions surrounding the 22-year-old’s fit and progression. In a packed Western Conference, the Warriors are searching for the right supporting cast to accompany Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green.

Golden State fell to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round of the NBA Playoffs. Curry suffered a left hamstring strain in Game 1, and it became clear that the Warriors did not have enough firepower to win the series

Article Continues Below

“The Warriors have not made a move yet this offseason because a lot of what they’re going to do, or trying to do, hinges on [Kuminga’s] restricted free agency,” ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania said on Sirius XM radio. “Does he come back on a deal? Or are you signing and trading him?”

Across 47 games last season, Kuminga averaged 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists while shooting around 45 percent from the field. The Goma native has continually made an effort to improve his 3-point shooting and other aspects of his game.

“He’s a worker. We all know JK can play. We would love to have him back,” Warriors guard Buddy Hield told ESPN. “He’s a special talent … I hope that he stays [with the Warriors]. And I hope that we can go on this run together.”

The Warriors are also reportedly linked to veteran center Al Horford. It is not known if general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. and the front office would want both Kuminga and Horford on the roster, but the two players would certainly provide needed depth.

More Warriors News
Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (3) reacts during the first half against the Golden State Warriors at Footprint Center.
Warriors rumors: What Golden State offered Bradley Beal before Clippers dealJulian Ojeda ·
Stephen Curry tees off on hole No. 7 during the Workday Golden Bear Pro-Am at the Muirfield Village Golf Club on Wednesday, May 28,
Warriors’ Stephen Curry gives Joe Pavelski props after exciting tournamentDylan Fine ·
Warriors center Kevon Looney sits courtside during the second quarter of the game between the Golden State Valkyries and the Las Vegas Aces at Chase Center with the Pelicans logo in the background
Kevon Looney drops truth bomb on Warriors departureJosue Pavon ·
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) prepares to play the Minnesota Timberwolves before game one of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center.
Warriors’ Stephen Curry reveals silver lining of ‘unfortunately longer offseason’Joey Mistretta ·
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates with forward Jimmy Butler III (10) after a play during the second quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center.
Warriors’ Stephen Curry sounds off on what’s next ahead of new season with Jimmy ButlerPaolo Mariano ·
Steph Curry tees off on the 9th hole during the 2019 American Century Championship at the Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course.
Warriors’ Stephen Curry wows fans with deep shot at American Century ChampionshipJosh Davis ·