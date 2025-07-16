It has been an extremely quiet offseason for the Golden State Warriors, but one former NBA All-star has predicted that they could make real noise if they retain one of their young wings.

Baron Davis recently spoke about the Warriors’ summer on Podcast P with Paul George, and highlighted the importance of Jonathan Kuminga’s situation.

“If Kuminga is 1st Team All-Defense, everything else gonna be cool,” Davis said.

Kuminga is a restricted free agent, and has yet to reach an agreement with Golden State. Questions surrounding the 22-year-old’s fit and progression. In a packed Western Conference, the Warriors are searching for the right supporting cast to accompany Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green.

Golden State fell to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round of the NBA Playoffs. Curry suffered a left hamstring strain in Game 1, and it became clear that the Warriors did not have enough firepower to win the series

“The Warriors have not made a move yet this offseason because a lot of what they’re going to do, or trying to do, hinges on [Kuminga’s] restricted free agency,” ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania said on Sirius XM radio. “Does he come back on a deal? Or are you signing and trading him?”

Across 47 games last season, Kuminga averaged 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists while shooting around 45 percent from the field. The Goma native has continually made an effort to improve his 3-point shooting and other aspects of his game.

“He’s a worker. We all know JK can play. We would love to have him back,” Warriors guard Buddy Hield told ESPN. “He’s a special talent … I hope that he stays [with the Warriors]. And I hope that we can go on this run together.”

The Warriors are also reportedly linked to veteran center Al Horford. It is not known if general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. and the front office would want both Kuminga and Horford on the roster, but the two players would certainly provide needed depth.