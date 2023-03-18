Robert B. Hayek has been writing about sports for over a decade. In addition, he is also a published author of thriller novels, available on Amazon.

The Boston Celtics will play the Utah Jazz tonight on the heels of a back-to-back. We’re in Salt Lake City sharing our NBA odds series, making a Celtics-Jazz prediction while showing you how to watch.

The Celtics dominated the Portland Trailblazers, defeating them 126-112. Significantly, they built a large lead early and never surrendered it. Jayson Tatum led the way with 34 points and 12 rebounds. Likewise, Jaylen Brown had 27 points. Marcus Smart added 15 points, while Al Horford finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Ultimately, the Celtics shot 47.1 percent from the field. They also dominated the battle of the boards, winning rebounds 52-37. Additionally, the Celtics forced 18 turnovers.

The Jazz lost 119-115 to the Miami Heat in their last game on Monday. Substantially, the Jazz entered the final quarter embroiled in a tie with the Heat. But they could not finish strong despite holding a 1-point lead with 1:16 left in the game. Significantly, Lauri Markkannen erupted for 38 points. Ochai Agbaji added 14 points, and Simone Fontecchio had 23 points off the bench. The Jazz shot 47.8 percent from the field and 42.2 percent from the triples. Unfortunately, the Jazz only had 18 free-throw attempts (13 makes) compared to the Heat’s 36 attempts (31 makes). The Jazz lost despite dominating the boards 48-37. Moreover, they turned the ball over 18 times.

The Celtics come into this game with a record of 49-22 and are the second-best team in the Eastern Conference. Sadly, they have slumped recently, going 5-5 over 10 games. The Celtics are 23-13 on the road. Meanwhile, the Jazz come into this game with a record of 33-36 and are currently tied with the Los Angeles Lakers for the final play-in spot in the Western Conference. The Jazz are 4-6 in their previous 10 games. Likewise, they are 20-13 at home. The Jazz are 7-3 in the past 10 games against the Celtics, and this is their first meeting of the season.

Here are the Celtics-Jazz NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Celtics-Jazz Odds

Boston Celtics: -4 (-110)

Utah Jazz: +4 (-110)

Over: 232.5 (-110)

Under: 232.5 (-110)

How To Watch Celtics vs. Jazz

TV: SN-RM and NBCS

Stream: NBA

Time: 9 PM ET/6 PM PT

Why The Celtics Could Cover The Spread

The Celtics have been the best team in the NBA for much of the season. However, their recent struggles highlight a problem they must vanquish if they are to make a return to the NBA Finals.

Tatum and Brown lead the charge and are one of the best one-two punches in the league. However, the Celtics must get secondary help from the rest of their roster. But they also must prevent further ailments and injuries. Unfortunately, Malcolm Brogdon is dealing with an injured achillies. He played on Friday but must tend to it and prevent it from getting worse as the season winds down. Somehow, the Celtics have maintained health throughout the season. But it seems they may be starting to break down, and they must do what it takes to avoid suffering a serious injury. The Celtics are playing their 11th game of the season on no rest. Significantly, they are 8-2 on the second game of back-t0-backs.

The Celtics will cover the spread if they can score early and give their bench a chance to produce. Then, they must defend the rim and avoid turning the ball over.

Why The Jazz Could Cover The Spread

The Jazz have suffered through numerous injuries lately. Unfortunately, Jordan Clarkson and Collin Sexton are hurting and neither played in their last contest. It has hurt them in the standings as they have gone 9-11 in 20 games, plummeting below the play-in line.

Markkanen is their leader, with 25.4 points per game. Furthermore, he has carried them through the last 10 games, averaging 29.1 points per game. But who else is there? It is not just a matter of offense. Sadly, the defensive production has fallen off. The Jazz are averaging 114.6 points per game over a 10-game stretch, which is just below their 117.2 average for the season. However, they are allowing 117.3 points over that same 10-game stretch, which is significantly worse than their season-average of 117.3. Where is the defense?

The Jazz will cover the spread if they can hit their shots and build a lead. Then, their defense must hold up and stop sending opponents to the free-throw line.

Final Celtics-Jazz Prediction & Pick

The Celtics are a tired team. However, the Jazz are a team in pain. This isn’t an easy pick. Regardless, you must go with the team with the better, and healthier, talent on the hardwood. Expect the Celtics to win this game, eeking out a 6-point win.

Final Celtics-Jazz Prediction & Pick: Boston Celtics: -4 (-110)