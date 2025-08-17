Through two preseason games, Jaxson Dart has done nothing but convince the New York Giants that he is their quarterback of the future. As Brian Daboll continues to insist that Russell Wilson is the team's starter, many continue to draw comparisons to how the coach handled the beginning of Josh Allen's career with the Buffalo Bills.

Many credit Daboll, who was the Bills' offensive coordinator from 2018 to 2021, for the success Allen had early in his career. Allen's success almost directly led to his hiring as the Giants' head coach in 2022, which leads many to believe that he will take a similar approach with Dart.

However, as much as the Giants insist that Wilson will start for the duration of the 2024 season, some do not see Dart riding the bench that long. Daboll pulled the plug on a similar plan with Allen early in his career, Dan Duggan of ‘The Athletic' pointed out.

“Daboll always mentions the ‘plan' for Jaxson Dart,” Duggan tweeted. “Well, they had a plan for Josh Allen's rookie year and he was QB1 by the third quarter of the opener. Russell Wilson is obviously a much better bridge option than Nathan Peterman, but Jaxson Dart's impressive preseason will make it harder to keep the future on the bench for long.”

The Giants signed two veteran quarterbacks, Wilson and Jameis Winston, in free agency before trading up to take Dart in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. So far, both Wilson and Winston remain ahead on the depth chart, with Dart listed as the third-string. Tommy DeVito, the team's only returning signal-caller, remains buried behind the three and listed fourth.

Jaxson Dart's standing on Giants' quarterback depth

Although Dart is officially listed as the Giants' third-string quarterback, he is significantly closer to Wilson than he is to DeVito. Many fans share Duggan's sentiment and believe that Dart will be the team's starter by the end of the season.

Through two preseason games, Dart has led the Giants with 291 passing yards and two touchdowns. All four quarterbacks have played in both games, but Dart is the only one with multiple touchdowns thus far in the preseason.

The quarterback “battle” was much more interesting in the second game, when each of New York's top three quarterbacks surpassed 100 passing yards. DeVito, whom many view as on the chopping block, was the only member of the group to miss out on the action, completing just three of his four passes for 52 yards and an interception.