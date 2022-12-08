By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

The Utah Jazz pulled off a massive upset over the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday. It was the Jazz that actually came into this game as the odds-on favorite with Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins, and Draymond Green all sitting out the matchup. However, what made this Jazz win so improbable is the fact that they ended up securing a victory in a game that they had no business winning.

The Jazz were down four points with under 10 seconds remaining. No matter which way you looked at it, this was the Warriors’ game to lose. They did just that, though, as Utah eventually escaped with a 124-123 after an absolute nail-biter.

It was a wild finish in Utah with the Warriors looking like they were in the clear. The Jazz somehow came back to life as they scored a go-ahead basket with just one second remaining following a stunning turnover from Golden State:

🚨CHAOS IN UTAH 🚨 WARRIORS TURN IT OVER AND THE JAZZ WIN 🤯pic.twitter.com/TlG0vZkybr — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 8, 2022

According to ESPN Stats & Info, this is just the second time in 719 games that the Jazz has pulled off a victory after being down by at least four points in the final 10 seconds. The odds were astronomically low, but somehow, the Utah Jazz did it.

Jordan Clarkson was the main man for Utah in this one, logging 22 points with nine assists before he was thrown out late in the game for a Flagrant 2 on Jonathan Kuminga. Lauri Markkanen and Mike Conley were out of action for the Jazz, but they somehow still pulled off what can only be described as a shocking win.