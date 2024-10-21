The Utah Jazz are still trying to find their way after the departures of All-Stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert in recent years. While the Jazz have shown some promising signs thanks in large part to the surprise development of Lauri Markkanen, they won just 31 games last season and are well behind in the stacked Western Conference. This Utah roster is nowhere close to a finished product around Markkanen, who committed to the franchise this summer, so Danny Ainge will surely look to make some moves in 2024-25. Who are some Jazz trade candidates to keep an eye on?

It's clear that Jordan Clarkson loves playing in Salt Lake City. However, it's also evident that the franchise cannot go full blast in their rebuild with Clarkson still in tow. The former Sixth Man of the Year has transformed from bench spark plug to a reliable starter. However, his diminishing trade value and contract have prevented the Jazz from moving the high-scoring guard.

This season, with teams looking to add more depth to their bench, it's clear that Clarkson is a trade target among legitimate playoff contenders. As a result, don't be surprised if the Jazz finally unload one of their franchise cornerstones to give the keys to young guns like Keyonte George.

Walker Kessler

Walker Kessler's presence gives the Jazz size on the interior. Kessler isn't the perfect big man, but his big frame to throw at opposing elite centers is enticing. The youngster is already an excellent rim protector.

In fact, the New York Knicks were even looking to trade for the 7-footer before landing Karl-Anthony Towns from the Minnesota Timberwolves. While that trade didn't push through, it wouldn't be a shocker if the young center finds himself in trade rumors again this season.

John Collins was part of many trade rumors with the Atlanta Hawks before finally getting dealt to Utah. Now, Collins will surely be part of trade talks again as the Jazz move forward with their rebuild.

Collins is set to make $26.58 million this season, with a player option worth the same amount next season. Critics believe he's overpaid, which could make trading him a tricky proposition. Still, his days in Utah could very well be numbered.