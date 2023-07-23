If you believe the rumors, Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton has been offered up in multiple trade scenarios this offseason, first in the Jazz's effort to move up in the 2023 NBA Draft and then in conversations with the Milwaukee Bucks.

It's the latter hypothetical that deserves the most attention though.

Not because the draft passed, or because they managed to come away with three promising first-round picks in forward Taylor Hendricks, guard Keyonte George, and wing Brice Sensabaugh. It's because the proposed trade between the Jazz and the Bucks smooths out a backcourt rotation that featured two largely redundant high-usage players in Sexton and guard Jordan Clarkson.

1 trade Jazz still must target…

Though Collin Sexton is a motivated scorer that averaged 24.3 points per game just two seasons ago, the Utah Jazz recently came to terms on a contract extension with Clarkson. In a vacuum, that doesn't mean anything other than the Jazz secured a long-term deal with a player they like. However, when taken in combination with the trade combinations surrounding Sexton and the reality the young guard faced last season, it could mean quite a lot.

Clarkson not only averaged a career-high 20.8 points per game last season under Jazz head coach Will Hardy but seemed to be more trusted by the first-year head coach altogether. In fact, Clarkson started in all 61 games that he played last season (his first season as a full-time starter since 2015-16) while Sexton only started in 15 of 48 possible games in his first season coming off of the bench.

Sexton is more efficient than Clarkson, largely a byproduct of being a better jump shooter.

To that point, if Utah is indeed targeting Grayson Allen and Pat Connaughton in a trade with the Milwaukee Bucks, their off-ball gravity and long-range proficiency will not only measure up to what Sexton provided but outmatch it. Both are more natural shooters than Sexton with quicker releases, and 1-2 threes could be the difference between winning and losing.

That said, the Jazz's preference of Clarkson boiled down to him being a more heads-up playmaker and craftier shot-creator than Sexton. Though Sexton would improve significantly in those two areas by the end of the season, his impassioned style of play seemingly lent itself to injuries that undermined his development.

With that in mind, it's not only the stylistic fit of Allen and Connaughton that should appeal to the Jazz, but their recent injury histories in comparison to Sexton.

What the Jazz-Bucks trade looks like

Utah Jazz receive: Grayson Allen, Pat Connaughton, top-8 protected 2029 first-round pick

Milwaukee Bucks receive: Collin Sexton

Why the Bucks make the trade

The Milwaukee Bucks would, like any other team, like to keep as many elite 3-point threats as possible. So giving up Grayson Allen and Pat Connaughton isn't just the easiest decision for them, despite Sexton being twice the scorer of each of them.

However, with guard Jevon Carter heading to his home state to join the Chicago Bulls and guard Jrue Holiday being transparent about his plans to retire when his contract expires (Holiday has a $37.4 million player option for the 2024-25 season), the Bucks need to bolster an increasingly weak position with a proven talent.

The fact that Sexton managed to put up star numbers so early in his career doesn't go unnoticed, even with recency bias being so prevalent. Nor does the fact that he's yet to enter his prime at 24-years-old. Should he take to Holidays tutelage, there's no reason to believe he can't be a high-quality starter for a championship-caliber team in Milwaukee.