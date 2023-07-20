It's been just over two years since the Milwaukee Bucks raised the Larry O'Brien Trophy as newly minted NBA champions.

The Bucks' title defense came up short in the Eastern Conference Semifinals absent an injured Khris Middleton, and a first-round playoff flameout last season tempted significant changes this summer that many deemed necessary for them to get back to basketball's mountaintop. Beyond replacing Mike Budenholzer with Adrian Griffin on the sidelines, though, Milwaukee enters 2023-24 with the same core that won a championship in June 2021.

It's definitely safe to say Giannis Antetokounmpo expects his team to be the last one standing again, and soon. The two-time MVP commemorated the Bucks' championship on social media Thursday, prompting team faithful to dream of more champagne celebrations to come.

What a night to remember! Enjoy it until the next one 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/HhPB7ljRPz — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) July 20, 2023

You're recreating this come next season champ 🏆 https://t.co/7iG6w4aMDO — BOOCHI TIPS (@Boochi_dgreat) July 20, 2023

Let’s get the next one then!! https://t.co/N6E3CH3ttU — Danieru sensei (@iamsanmii) July 20, 2023

We go again next season https://t.co/pVdNipCv3G — AJIBOLA (@aj_ajibola) July 20, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

We coming next season https://t.co/8WZN8P1SR5 — Sammy #PEREZOUT (@sammy1679) July 20, 2023

Milwaukee is poised to face stiff competition toward the top of the East in 2023-24.

The revamped Boston Celtics aren't going anywhere, their two-way ceiling pushed higher by the addition of Kristaps Porzingis. The reigning Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat, a longtime Bucks rival, will be heard from come playoff time even if Damian Lillard doesn't take his talents to South Beach. Same goes for Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and the Philadelphia 76ers irrespective of James Harden's future. Don't overlook the New York Knicks or Cleveland Cavaliers, either.

But no good team in the Eastern Conference will enjoy as much continuity heading into next season as Milwaukee, and the Bucks' imposing size makes them a difficult on-paper matchup for Nikola Jokic and the defending-champion Denver Nuggets.

Antetokounmpo and company are coming for the crown. Health provided, no one should be surprised if they're wearing it again next June.