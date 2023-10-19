In August, Spain won the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Final. The victory was the country's first Women's World Cup Championship. However, the victory did not come without controversy. As the team celebrated its historic accomplishment, former Spanish Soccer Federation president Luis Rubiales kissed women's soccer star Jenni Hermoso on the lips. Of course, Rubiales has since resigned. Now, Hermoso has been called up to Spain's national team for the first time in two months, per The Guardian.

Jenni Hermoso will play for Spain in the Women's Nations League

The Spanish National Team will play in the Women's Nations League in late October. Naturally, Spain will be one of the hottest teams coming into the league as they are fresh off the World Cup championship. The period of play between September and February has teams split into three leagues.

Teams will play in groups with the League A group winners contesting for the semi-finals and a final. Meanwhile, the other teams will play for promotion or to avoid relegation. Jenni Hermoso adds star power to an already strong Spanish team.

The team will be coached by Montse Tome, who was named the women's national coach in early September. Previously, Tome held Hermoso out of Spain's first squad as the “best way to protect” her. The Spanish coach likely wanted to let things cool down after the Luis Rubiales scandal.

Now, the team has one of its best players back.

Hermoso is a prolific scorer. She holds the title for most goals scored on Spain's national women's soccer team. In retrospect, her presence gives the country the best chance to make a deep Nation's League run.