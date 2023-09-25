Spanish football star Alexia Putellas has taken aim at the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) for the mistreatment of national team players in recent years, reported by GOAL. Putellas highlighted various issues, including the Luis Rubiales kiss scandal after the Women's World Cup and the arduous travel conditions faced by players.

Speaking to reporters, Putellas expressed her frustration, stating, “Zero tolerance for what the entire world saw. Zero tolerance for the things which haven’t been seen because they weren’t live and we cannot talk about them as there’s an ongoing legal procedure. The system failed. The Federation failed, and the country failed.”

One of the issues Putellas pointed out was the stark contrast in travel arrangements between players and officials. Players were often required to endure long bus journeys, lasting six or seven hours, while officials comfortably flew to their destinations. These grueling travel schedules, including early morning departures, are not conducive to maintaining the performance and well-being of elite athletes.

Alexia Putellas' comments come after the Spanish women's national team recently reached an agreement with the RFEF. As part of this agreement, the federation committed to implementing “immediate and profound” changes to its structure, addressing the concerns raised by the players after the Women's World Cup.

The mistreatment of national team players, both seen and unseen, has prompted calls for reform within the RFEF to ensure a more equitable and supportive environment for women's football in Spain.

Spain's women's national team will have the opportunity to focus on their upcoming matches as they prepare to face Switzerland in a Women's Nations League clash. Putellas' outspoken criticism serves as a reminder of the importance of addressing the challenges faced by women athletes and promoting gender equality in sports.