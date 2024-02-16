Jennifer Lopez recalled the time that she had to call off her 2003 wedding with Ben Affleck. She ended up marrying the actor in 2022.

Jennifer Lopez recalls canceling her 2003 wedding with Ben Affleck. The two met in 2002 on the set of Gigli. They were set to get married a year later but she called it off one of the reasons being that they “weren't there yet.”

“Even though he was in his late 20s, I was in my early 30s, it still, it wasn't … we weren't ready to deal with, and look at each other and go, what we have is real, we need to buckle down, we need to do some work,” she explained per People.

While you'd think that the couple decided to end things right there, Lopez says that they actually didn't split right after the wedding was called off.

“We didn't break up right at that moment, it happened over the series of the next few months,” explained Lopez. “Because what it did was it casted doubt in me, and both of us, about what our relationship was and where it was going, I think.”

“I knew in my heart that I wanted to be with him for the rest of my life, I knew that. But it didn't feel like we were going to make it,” she continued. “And so, it scared me.”

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Get Married

Well, now that all the water is under the bridge. The two ended up getting married in 2022, nearly two decades after calling off the wedding. The two dated (and married) other people during that time. Lopez was married to Marc Anthony for seven years and have twins Maximilian and Emme. As for Affleck, he was previously married to Jennifer Garner and they were married for 10 years. They share three children: Violet, Seraphina and Samuel.

Lopez's film This Is Me…Now: A Love Story hits Prime Video on Friday (Feb. 15).

“There is the person who inspired this for me, who has inspired me my whole life. He just, he inspired an album 20 years ago and I know he hates that I'm doing this right now,” she said during the film premiere. She was to her 2002 album This Is Me…Then.

“He's just like, ‘Please shut up.’ No! And I say no. I say, I love you and thank you for believing in me and helping me believe in myself,” she continued. “And helping me to grow every single day. Thank you for the family that we've created and our children and everything that you do for me.”