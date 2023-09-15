The fact that both Mark Scheifele and Connor Hellebuyck remain on the Winnipeg Jets after a summer of intense trade speculation is somewhat surprising — but a few longtime teammates are relieved that the two remain on the roster.

“I'm pumped those guys are here,” star defenseman Josh Morrissey said on Thursday, per the Winnipeg Sun's Paul Friesen.

“You read stuff and you never know what has merit, or how much merit something has. The fact they're both here, I'll be the first guy in line to welcome them in the door. As a guy that’s signed here for five years, I don't want any part of a rebuild at this time in my career.”

With the Jets training camp just a week away, it looks like both Scheifele and Hellebuyck will at least start the season with the club. It's a huge win for players on the team, as the squad's No. 1 center and superstar goalie would be difficult to replace.

“Are we going to be still trying to be a contender or are we going to be rebuilding this thing or are we playing young guys?” D-man Brenden Dillon wondered, per Friesen.

“What's going to be the blueprint? I guess no one really knows until you get to the first day of training camp and see the mix you have. And when you have those two guys, you have a chance to win any given night. Those guys are huge parts of the team.”

Without a doubt, trading two of the team's most important players would have signalled that a rebuild was, if not imminent, at least a possibility.

But the Jets are good enough to make the postseason in an increasingly weak Central Division, and perhaps that's the reason why Scheifele and Hellebuyck remain in Winnipeg.

With Blake Wheeler and Pierre-Luc Dubois out, and forwards Gabe Vilardi, Alex Iafallo and Rasmus Kupari Manitoba bound, it will certainly be a bit of a new-look team next year.

But the Jets are good enough to lock up a top-three finish in their division — especially with the services of Mark Scheifele and Connor Hellebuyck in 2023-24.