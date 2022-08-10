Jets: 4 bold predictions for preseason opener vs Eagles

Robert Saleh said he wants to see the New York Jets put their best foot forward when they travel to Philadelphia to open the preseason against the Eagles on Friday.

That doesn’t mean he will push his starters past a series two on each side of the ball. But that also doesn’t mean playing against another team for the first time since last December is irrelevant either.

“It’s really the first time 31 other teams get to see your tape,” Saleh said Wednesday. “Really dive into the playbook, making sure you’re on your P’s and Q’s and executing at the highest level, giving yourself the best chance to put your best foot forward.”

It will be a night for the Jets to evaluate their depth and for second and third stringers to show what they’ve got.

Here’s a look at what could happen against the Eagles.

Jets Preseason Week 1 Predictions

Max Mitchell will be the most scrutinized rookie

That’s right. Max Mitchell, the Jets fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, will attract more attention than New York’s three first-rounders — corner Sauce Gardner, wide receiver Garrett Wilson and defensive end Jermaine Johnson – and running back Breece Hall, who was selected in the second round.

The reason is simple. Saleh said Wednesday that Mitchell is in the running to replace Mekhi Becton as the starting right tackle. Becton sustained a likely season-ending chip fracture in his right kneecap earlier in the week. And that’s opened the door for Mitchell to compete with veteran Connor McDermott (currently sidelined with ankle injury) and former third-round pick Chuma Edoga for the starting gig if another tackle is not added to the roster.

Saleh says, when determining who starts at RT, the No. 1 priority is “protecting the quarterback.” Really believe #Jets need to do whatever it takes to get Duane Brown here, but way Saleh talked about Mitchell makes it seem like they might have long-term answer there — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) August 10, 2022

Mitchell, a four-year starter at Louisiana, may leapfrog Edoga and start Friday. Saleh said the Jets coaches had yet to decide who will get the nod. Whether he starts or not, Mitchell will be watched closely every play, whether with the ones, twos or threes, to see if he is a legitimate candidate to fill Becton’s huge shoes.

Jets will be thrilled to have Carl Lawson back

Whether Carl Lawson is in for one play or ten with the first team defense Friday, it will be a huge lift to see the Jets premier edge rusher in game action. Lawson missed last season after tearing his Achilles in training camp.

Carl Lawson says he was “antsy” before the scrimmage last weekend. Imagine how he will feel Friday vs Eagles — first action in a year. #Jets pic.twitter.com/vfDgXjUehI — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) August 10, 2022

Teammates have admitted to being in awe of Lawson, who’s been called a “freak,” “monster” and “action figure,” and they are excited to have him healthy and ready to wreak havoc on opposing quarterbacks.

When asked Wednesday how he badly he wanted to return to peak form for the Jets this season, Lawson replied, “I wanted it as bad as you want to breathe.”

Kicking competition will heat up

Saleh joked that he didn’t want fans angry with him should the Jets have fourth and short opportunities Friday and choose to kick field goals instead of going for first downs.

That’s because they have a competition between incumbent kicker Eddy Pineiro and veteran Greg Zuerlein. Neither has pulled away in training camp, meaning performance in preseason games will likely be the deciding factor in which kicker makes the team and which is cut.

Robert Saleh said the kicking competition between Greg Zuerlein & Eddy Pineiro is "neck & neck" "They're both doing a really nice job kicking the ball. Hopefully we get some opportunities for them to do it in the game."#Jets — Harrison Glaser (@NYJetsTFMedia) August 10, 2022

Zuerlein, AKA “Greg the Leg” or “Legatron,” nailed a 56-yard field goal in the Green-White scrimmage Saturday. Pineiro impressed the coaching staff late last season by making all eight of his field goals in five games, including a 51-yarder.

Zonovan Knight and Will Parks will continue to impress

Undrafted free agent running back Zonovan Knight has made one big play after another in training camp. That trend continued last Saturday in the Green-White scrimmage. And if form holds, it will happen again against the Eagles.

Knight is a long shot to make the Jets roster, but a good bet to be signed to the practice squad if he gets cut and isn’t signed by another team. The former North Carolina State back is a shifty runner, decent receiver and good return specialist. There’s just not a lot of opportunity for him on the 53-man roster with Breece Hall, Michael Carter, Tevin Coleman, Ty Johnson and likely La’Mical Perine ahead of him on the depth chart.

Will Parks is also in a battle to earn a roster spot at safety. He’s been a playmaker throughout camp and has stood out with several impressive interceptions. For a team that struggled so much turning the opposition over last season, Parks’ play has opened eyes in training camp.

Parks is entering his seventh NFL season and could be competing with Elijah Riley if the Jets carry five safeties. Jordan Whitehead, Lamarcus Joyner, Ashtyn Davis and Jason Pinnock are the likely top four.