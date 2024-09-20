The New York Jets' offense, and Aaron Rodgers in particular, appeared to shake off any remaining rust in a 24-3 victory over the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium on Thursday Night Football. While Rodgers did connect for his first touchdown pass with 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson, his much-hyped connection with the young Jets receiver has not yet taken flight. When asked about the slow start with Wilson, Rodgers couldn't help but crack a joke about ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. with New York's offense taking flight.

“The entire focus of all three defenses we've played have been taking Garrett [Wilson] away,” Rodgers said. “Mel Kiper's worst nightmare. A lot of Cover-2. And when there's times we get one-high, we try to go to him, but a lot of two-high all three games.”

They're shading to him, even with stud corners. [Charvarius] Ward in Week 1, [L'Jarius] Sneed in Week 2, and [Christian] Gonzales in Week 3 now. Not a lot of singles. It's a tribute to Garrett and his talent.”

Rodgers casually slipped in a joke about Kiper, who created an internet stir when he called for the NFL to ban the Cover-2 defense, or two-high safety look, that has been the bread-and-butter of defensive coordinators early this year and in years past.

Why the Jets duo of Aaron Rodgers and Garrett Wilson could finally be taking flight