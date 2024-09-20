The New York Jets' offense, and Aaron Rodgers in particular, appeared to shake off any remaining rust in a 24-3 victory over the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium on Thursday Night Football. While Rodgers did connect for his first touchdown pass with 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson, his much-hyped connection with the young Jets receiver has not yet taken flight. When asked about the slow start with Wilson, Rodgers couldn't help but crack a joke about ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. with New York's offense taking flight.
“The entire focus of all three defenses we've played have been taking Garrett [Wilson] away,” Rodgers said. “Mel Kiper's worst nightmare. A lot of Cover-2. And when there's times we get one-high, we try to go to him, but a lot of two-high all three games.”
They're shading to him, even with stud corners. [Charvarius] Ward in Week 1, [L'Jarius] Sneed in Week 2, and [Christian] Gonzales in Week 3 now. Not a lot of singles. It's a tribute to Garrett and his talent.”
Rodgers casually slipped in a joke about Kiper, who created an internet stir when he called for the NFL to ban the Cover-2 defense, or two-high safety look, that has been the bread-and-butter of defensive coordinators early this year and in years past.
Why the Jets duo of Aaron Rodgers and Garrett Wilson could finally be taking flight
Wilson, a third-year receiver out of Ohio State, finished with five receptions for 33 yards in addition to the touchdown against the Patriots. While Wilson, a popular third-year breakout candidate among pundits entering the year, has been held to 15 receptions for 150 yards and a score, he ranks second on the team in receptions and first in receiving yards.
Rodgers still believes the connection to Wilson will be “special.”
“Allen (Lazard) and I have a good rapport,” Rodgers told Amazon Prime Video's Kaylee Hartung after the game. “Once (No. 5) and I get on that same page, it's going to be special.”
Though Rodgers' comments seemed tongue-in-cheek, there is truth in the fact that these coverage looks are built to slow down elite perimeter pass catchers like Wilson. Of course, it will also help when defenses stop throwing Kiper's worst nightmare at Rodgers and Wilson. Until then, Rodgers, Wilson, and the Jets get an extended break ahead of a Week 4 game against the Denver Broncos, where Patrick Surtain II might give New York a slightly different look.