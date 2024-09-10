The New York Jets finally got to see a full game of Aaron Rodgers at QB. Rodgers had an adequate performance in his first full game as a Jet. However, it was not enough to overcome the 49ers as the Jets fell 32-19 despite leading at the end of the first quarter. One Jets player shared their opinion about the ‘reality' of the situation.

Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson did not sugarcoat his statement about Monday's loss to the 49ers.

“They whooped our ass today and that's the reality of it,” Wilson said to the media after the game. “We've got to find a way to get better. The great teams will bounce back from this and that's what we plan to do.”

One area of improvement is the connection between Rodgers and Wilson. Rodgers targeted Wilson 11 times, more than anyone else on the team. However, the pair only connected on six receptions for 60 yards.

Rodgers did have a solid connection with former Packers teammate Allen Lazard, who hauled in six catches for 89 yards and two touchdowns. One of those touchdowns came towards the end of the game after Rodgers was replaced by Tyrod Taylor.

Rodgers would tell you that he needs to play better in the future.

“I can play better, I missed a couple of throws,” Rodgers said, via ESPN. “…I felt overall I got the ball out pretty good but there were some opportunities I’d like to have back.”

The Jets fall to last place in the AFC East with the defeat, as all of their division rivals secured wins in Week 1.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh issues guarantee after tough Week 1 loss to 49ers

Jets coach Robert Saleh was not thrilled with his team's performance against the 49ers on Monday Night Football.

“They’re a championship outfit,” Saleh admitted. “They introduced us to championship football. We’ll get that s**t fixed.”

There is a lot that needs fixing on the Jets offense. The offensive line looked better than in years past, but Rodgers still was left with little time to get the ball out on multiple occasions. Establishing a rhythm on offense will likely be a priority moving forward.

“We never really gave (Rodgers) a chance to get in a rhythm,” Saleh added. “Defensively, credit to San Francisco, they did a great job running the ball and were efficient in the passing game. Even in the second half when we feel like we made some adjustments in the run game…they were explosive.”

One surprise before the game was that 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey would miss the game. Backup Jordan Mason came in and ran all over the Jets, accumulating 147 rushing yards on 28 attempts. New York's inability to stop the run helped the 49ers salt the game in the second half.

“They have a stable of good running backs and are very good up front,” Saleh noted. “From an efficiency standpoint, they beat us up front plain and simple.”

The Jets don't have time to linger on this loss any longer. New York has a short week before they travel to Tennessee to take on the Titans in Week 2.