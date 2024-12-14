After one of the best regular-seasons in franchise history in 2023-24, the Winnipeg Jets are trying to do even better this time around. The 2024-25 iteration of the roster won 14 of its first 15 games, entering the National Hockey League record books in the process. Although the team has been on a bit of a down swing lately — Winnipeg has lost six of nine dating back to November 27 — this still projects as a Stanley Cup contender and one of the premier teams in the Western Conference.

Through just over a quarter of the campaign, it's mostly been the usual suspects leading the way for the 21-9-1 Jets. Connor Hellebuyck is among the league's best netminders after winning the Vezina Trophy, and his 2.12 goals-against average is tops in the league. Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele have been terrific; both have scored 16 goals, while Connor has added 20 assists; Scheifele, 18.

As well, Josh Morrissey has been fantastic on the blue line, quarterbacking the top powerplay unit and playing tough minutes while amassing 28 points of his own. Having star power at all three positions has been a catalyst for Winnipeg's success in 2024-25, and it continues to be Hellebuyck, Connor, Scheifele and Morrissey driving the bus.

But there have been a couple of great surprises on the roster. One is Nikolaj Ehlers, who struggled to the tune of just 61 points over a full 82-game slate in 2023-24. He's back on track, playing at over a point-per-game pace again; he has 25 points in 24 games. He's been out of the lineup with an injury as of late, but is close to a return. The offensive depth has also been superb, with players like Gabe Vilardi (22 points), Cole Perfetti (19 points), Adam Lowry (18 points), Vladislav Namestnikov (17 points) and Nino Niederreiter (17 points) all pulling their weight.

It truly has been a full team effort in the early going for the Jets. But maybe the biggest surprise of all is the excellent play of defenseman Neal Pionk.

Neal Pionk has been a great surprise from the back end

Pionk has never scored more than 45 points in a season — which he did with the Jets in 2019-20, his second full NHL campaign — but he's well on his way to shattering that modest career-high. The 29-year-old is fifth on the team in points with four goals and 24 points over 31 games. He's on pace to hover around the 70-point mark, which would be an incredible season for him.

The Omaha, Nebraska native has always been a strong defender; he's a prolific shot blocker and isn't afraid to throw the body around. But having another offensive weapon behind Morrissey is a massive luxury for the Jets, and an underrated part of their success. Pionk is currently anchoring the second pair on the blue line, while quarterbacking the second powerplay unit.

In Pionk's last three seasons, he's scored 33, 33 and 34 points. No one expected an offensive breakout from the former undrafted D-man, but no one in Manitoba is complaining. The former Sioux City Musketeer has been one of the roster's big surprises, and helps to make Winnipeg's blue line one of the stronger units in the National.

Although there has been a ton of offense to go around — the Jets are scoring 3.65 goals per game, good for third league-wide — not everyone is enjoying a strong offensive season. One player who has struggled so far in 2024-25 is Alex Iafallo.

Alex Iafallo has been a disappointment for Jets

Undrafted like Pionk, Iafallo spent the first six years of his career with the Los Angeles Kings. He was part of the trade that sent Pierre-Luc Dubois to California in June of 2023; Iafallo, Vilardi and Rasmus Kupari were all acquired by Winnipeg in return.

The 30-year-old showed flashes of promise with the Kings in 2022-23, managing 14 goals and 36 points in just 59 games. But Iafallo struggled in his first season in Manitoba, chipping in just 27 points over a full 82-game slate in 2023-24 despite getting a look on the top powerplay unit at times during the season.

In 2024-25, it's been much of the same for the Eden, New York native. Iafallo has managed just five goals and 10 points over 31 games, and he's barely averaging over 11 minutes of ice time per game. He's been relegated to the fourth line, and despite still playing on PP2, he is really struggling to get anything going offensively.

The same can be said for Kupari, who was selected 20th overall by the Kings in the 2018 NHL Draft. Despite his first-round selection, the Finnish forward hasn't really done anything at the game's top level. He chipped in one assist with the Jets in 2023-24, and managed only 15 points in 66 games with Los Angeles the year before.

Playing with Iafallo and Morgan Barron on the fourth line, Kupari is again having a real tough time. He has just three points in 29 games. Both players can't figure it out in Winnipeg offensively, and although the team is scoring quite a few goals, these two are not.

Iafallo and Kupari are both free agents at the end of this season. Iafallo is making $4 million in 2024-25 and will be unrestricted in the summer. The way things are going, it's very unlikely he re-signs in Winnipeg. Kupari will be a restricted free agent, but it's hard to see the front office holding onto him the way things are going.

Despite the struggles of the two forwards, overall, things are going well for the Jets. Hellebuyck remains one of the league's best players at his position, while Connor, Scheifele and Morrissey are all putting together terrific campaigns. Winnipeg has not been able to find success in the postseason, failing to win a round since 2020-21. That will be the focus next spring, but right now, an elite roster is just focused on staying at the top of the Western Conference.