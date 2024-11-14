The Winnipeg Jets are undeniably the best team in the NHL as of now. The Jets have broken multiple NHL records, and have won 15 of their first 16 games. It's quite the shocking start to the season for a team many expected to be good-to-great but not elite. However, according to Nikolaj Ehlers, this all goes back to the spring and involves the Colorado Avalanche.

The Jets were a Stanley Cup contender heading into the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Winnipeg found a smothering defensive system that allowed them to rely less on star goaltender Connor Hellebuyck. But this system crumbled in the postseason. The Avalanche eliminated the Jets in five games after losing the first contest.

Ehlers pointed to this when speaking about the team's motivation in 2024-25. “The end of last year was a big wakeup call,” Ehlers told NHL.com on Tuesday. “With the season that we had to then lose in the playoffs like we did was frustrating. I think we all knew we needed to change some things, and it wasn't players. It was our mentality, the way we go to work every single day. That has paid off.”

Jets, Nikolaj Ehlers have found winning formula

Nikolaj Ehlers and the Jets appear to have reached a new level this season. Whether they can maintain this new level for the remainder of the season certainly remains to be seen. However, there are multiple reasons beyond a crushing defeat to the Avalanche for this white-hot start.

For instance, the team has put an emphasis on consistency and accountability this year. “I think our commitment to consistency and showing up and grabbing the guy next to you and making sure they have their best tonight is just at another level this year,” Winnipeg forward Kyle Connor told NHL.com.

It also helps to have one of — if not the single best — goaltenders in the game. Hellebuyck is on track for a second consecutive Vezina Trophy as the best puck-stopper in the league. He set a franchise record for the longest shutout streak in recent games. And he currently sits as the only goalie in the league with more than 10 wins.

“We have so much confidence in him and when you have a goalie like that it makes it easier,” Jets forward Mark Scheifele said, via NHL.com. “Obviously, he's been fantastic. Some nights we play great in front of him and make it an easier night, and some nights we need him to pick us up and he does that. It's the sign of a good team.”

The Jets are off to one of the best starts in NHL history. Winnipeg is looking to prove that last year's first-round exit does not define them. So far, they are looking every bit the part of a Stanley Cup contender.