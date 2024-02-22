The Jets could strike again at the NHL Trade Deadline.

The Winnipeg Jets have surprisingly been one of the better teams in the Western Conference this year. Winnipeg did experience a five-game losing streak near the end of January. However, they have since bounced back. And with the NHL Trade Deadline approaching, the Jets are among the contenders looking to bolster their roster.

Winnipeg is looking to make a legit run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs this year. They lost to the eventual Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights last season. And in their last deep run, the Jets also lost to the Golden Knights. Vegas won the 2018 Western Conference Finals in their first season in existence.

Winnipeg is under some pressure to win sooner rather than later. After all, Mark Scheifele and Connor Hellebuyck aren't getting any younger. As those big money extensions go on, the Jets will want something to show for having these two on their roster.

At the NHL Trade Deadline, Winnipeg has a chance to strengthen their roster. They have a chance to make a move that helps them stand up to Western Conference heavyweights like Vegas. And it's hard to imagine general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff sitting on his hands.

It won't be easy by any means. However, the Winnipeg Jets will certainly look to make a move. With that in mind, here is a dream scenario for the Jets with the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline a little over two weeks away.

Jets have already struck

Unlike other teams, we've already seen one major Jets trade. Winnipeg acquired forward Sean Monahan from the Montreal Canadiens for two draft picks. One of those picks is Winnipeg's first-round draft pick for this year. The trade garnered a lot of buzz at the time. But, to be fair, the early returns are promising.

Monhan has played seven games for the Jets so far. And he has scored five goals during that span. Granted, he scored a hat trick in one of those games. However, each of those five goals has come in Winnipeg's last three games. The veteran forward has seemingly found his groove at the right time.

However, this Jets trade inherently begs a question. With their second-line center need filled, what does Winnipeg need now? Which positions do they look to upgrade at the NHL Trade Deadline now? Well, you could certainly argue they need more scoring depth. That's fair, but there is one more area I think Winnipeg is looking to upgrade in beyond more scoring depth.

Winnipeg's dream scenario

The Jets could use reinforcements on their blueline. Winnipeg has been one of the league's best defensive units this year. That said, there is still some room for improvement with this bunch. Ideally, Winnipeg should add a right-hand shot. Bonus points if the Jets find someone who can play either side of the ice.

One potential option is Philadelphia Flyers rearguard Sean Walker. Philadelphia is in a playoff spot as of now. That said, Walker is a free agent at the end of the season. And the Flyers don't have a clear spot for him. Especially after picking up Jamie Drysdale in the Cutter Gauthier trade with the Anaheim Ducks.

A more veteran option would be Calgary Flames defenseman Chris Tanev. The 34-year-old blueliner is also a free agent at the end of the season. He is in high demand, though, as is Walker. While both players represent major upgrades, they may be priced out in the bidding war.

With that in mind, allow me to throw out an outside-the-box option. Detroit Red Wings defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere is a free agent at the end of the season. Detroit is also in a playoff spot, which must be noted. However, if the Red Wings aren't set on re-signing “Ghost,” they could shake up their defense and trade him. Gostisbehere is a left-handed shot, but he can play either side of the ice and provide scoring depth.

In any event, either of these rearguards would make the Jets better. If Winnipeg wants to make a run, picking up a defenseman would be a dream scenario. Especially if they could land one of the three players mentioned ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline.