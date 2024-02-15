The Jets are possibly eyeing two defensemen on the Flyers ahead of the trade deadline.

The NHL trade deadline is on March 8 and rumors are running rampant within the league. One team to keep an eye on is the Winnipeg Jets, as the franchise is caught in the rumor mill. As it turns out, the organization could make a deal with the Philadelphia Flyers.

Winnipeg hopes to improve its defense before the trade deadline. With that in mind, rumors suggest the Jets are tied with Nick Seeler and Sean Walker on the Flyers, according to James Wilson of NHL Trade Rumors.

“With less than a month till the trade deadline, the Winnipeg Jets are intensifying their efforts to reinforce their defensive lineup, with particular attention drawn to Philadelphia Flyers' defensemen Nick Seeler and Sean Walker. Both players have emerged as prime targets for the Jets, offering distinct yet complementary skill sets that could address Winnipeg's defensive needs and bolster their playoff aspirations.”

Seeler is known more for his consistency as a defensive player on the ice. If the Jets were to trade for him, he'd likely bring a ton of stability to the roster, which is much needed for Winnipeg. Meanwhile, Walker is a bit more versatile thanks to his mobility and puck skills. Regardless, he'd provide great depth to this roster.

There's still plenty of time between now and the trade deadline though. The Jets are likely to weight their options before making a final decision. If Winnipeg adds Nick Seeler and/or Sean Walker, they'd receive a massive boost for a playoff run later in the season.