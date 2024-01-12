The Winnipeg Jets just can't stop winning games.

For the first time in franchise history, the Winnipeg Jets have won eight games in a row after coming from behind in thrilling fashion to beat the Connor Bedard-less Chicago Blackhawks 2-1 on Thursday night.

The Jets trailed 1-0 late in the third period, before Gabriel Vilardi evened up the score with just 3:29 remaining in regulation. Nikolaj Ehlers would deliver the winner on a laser wrist shot that beat Hawks goaltender Petr Mrazek with just over a minute to go.

Just when it looked like Winnipeg was going to lose in regulation for the first time since Dec. 12, the NHL-leading club had different ideas. Winnipeg enjoyed a seven-game winning streak in 2016-17, and went on multiple six-game heaters when they were still the Atlanta Thrashers.

But 2023-24 has truly has been a cinderella campaign in Manitoba. Over the summer, this team bought out captain Blake Wheeler, dealt with trade speculation surrounding two franchise pillars in Mark Scheifele and Connor Hellebuyck, and shipped Pierre-Luc Dubois to the Los Angeles Kings after it was revealed he didn't want to continue playing for the team.

As of Friday, the Jets are a ridiculous 28-9-4 to lead the Central Division, the Western Conference, and the entire National Hockey League. That is just not what was expected from this roster when the season began, and makes the accomplishment even more impressive.

Injuries not stopping Jets' roll

With the victory, Winnipeg has won nine of its past 10 games overall and is in the midst of an unbelievable 31-game streak where the team has allowed three goals or fewer.

Of course, that is earning Hellebucyk well-deserved Vezina Trophy and even Hart Trophy consideration at the midway point of the campaign.

What's even more remarkable is that the Jets have been without Kyle Connor, one of their leaders and best players, since Dec.13 after he suffered a knee injury on a questionable hit from Anaheim Ducks forward Ryan Strome.

As well, Scheifele left Thursday's historic victory with a lower-body injury early in the second period and did not return. Jets head coach Rick Bowness confirmed that the star center will be re-evaluated on Friday.

Despite the ailments, the Jets are legitimately looking like one of the top teams in the NHL and a true Stanley Cup contender in the Western Conference. The show goes on for the league's top team when the Philadelphia Flyers visit Canada Life Centre on Saturday night.