The Winnipeg Jets are the class of the NHL to this point in the 2024-25 season. The Jets won each of their first eight games to begin the year. And the loss of that winning streak has not cooled them down. Winnipeg continues to play well, and on Sunday, picked up a win over the Tampa Bay Lightning thanks in part to Nikolaj Ehlers.

Ehlers scored a goal and added an assist on Sunday. He was one of four players to score a goal and assist for Winnipeg. The Jets went on to defeat the Lightning by the score of 7-4. Ehlers made history on Sunday, as well. He now stands alone atop the leaderboard as the highest-scoring Danish player in league history, the NHL confirmed.

Ehlers finished Sunday’s contest with 474 career points. He surpassed former Detroit Red Wings forward Frans Nielson, who finished his career with 473 points, according to Quant Hockey. Ehlers is one of three active Danish players with more than 300 career points, joining Pittsburgh Penguins veteran Lars Eller and Seattle Kraken winger Oliver Bjorkstrand.

Jets’ Nikolaj Ehlers comments on win over Lightning

Nikolaj Ehlers helped the Jets to their 11th win of the season on Sunday. Winnipeg fell behind the Lightning early in the game. But they were able to find a way to win despite the early deficit. It marked the team’s seventh comeback victory already, according to NHL.com. No team has more come-from-behind wins this year than the Jets.

“There was no panic,” Ehlers said of the Jets’ win on Sunday over the Lightning, via NHL.com. “Obviously not the way you want to start that game in the first period… But there was no panic in our group. And that shows that we have learned a lot over the last couple of years.”

The Jets maintained their composure despite falling behind. In the third period, Dylan Samberg scored the go-ahead goal in the early going. From there, Winnipeg took over and claimed victory. The Lightning received big-time efforts from some of their star players. However, they also lost forward Brayden Point early in the first period.

The Jets are the team to beat in the early stages of the 2024-25 campaign. How long they can continue this run of form certainly remains to be seen. Winnipeg hopes to continue its winning ways when they retake the ice on Tuesday night when they play host to the Utah Hockey Club.