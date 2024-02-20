Breece Hall feels fortunate that nothing bad happened at the airport.

The Jets are coming off of a disappointing season but former Iowa State running back Breece Hall remains a fan favorite. Hall nearly racked up 1,000 yards last season and added five touchdowns in the process. Recently Hall shared information as a video leaked of a harrowing encounter with an angry fan at the aiport who had been seeking Hall's autograph.

Recently an update on the Jets' current situation involving Aaron Rodgers heading into next season was released. The Jets were named one of seven teams to watch next season.

On Monday, video was released of Hall's frustrating ordeal at the airport.

TMZ Video Reveals Hall Incident

Video from TMZ shows New York Giants legend Carl Banks getting in between Hall and the man who was allegedly seeking an autograph in a forceful way.

If you know me you know I always show love!!! There’s a time and a place for everything but harassing me at baggage claim ain’t the time or place💯 Thankfully Carl and my guy Joe were there to keep anything from happenin🙏🏾 https://t.co/e0brQTbw6E — Breece Hall (@BreeceH) February 19, 2024

Fans React to Jets RB Breece Hall Airport Video

Fans reacted to the video on Twitter with candor and frustration as they watched it unfold. Coach Robert Saleh's talented running back said he was thankful for Banks for stepping in and helping to diffuse the situation.

“What weirdos…Grown men chasing players around,” one fan said on X.

“Fans really need to chill. You ask once and then you leave them alone,” another added on Twitter.

Another marveled at Banks' size and composure during the standoff.

“Carl Banks still ready to level someone 30 years later,” they said.

Still another commenter chalked it up to the “sad” state of affairs with today's fans in harassing players.

“Fans these days are sad people. Arguing online and harassing players for an autograph,” another reader said.