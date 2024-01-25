A tip of the cap and nothing for more Breece Hall's return from injury for the New York Jets in 2023.

In a season that featured a hard-to-watch offense that somehow sunk lower each week, RB Breece Hall of the New York Jets provided the team with one of two bright spots. (WR Garrett Wilson being the other.) While Jets fans were thankful for Hall's standout performances, the same cannot be said about the NFL awards voters.

On Thursday, the NFL announced the five finalists for AP Comeback Player of the Year award. Hall was nowhere to be found, but the running back took the news in stride.

“Everything will come full circle. I don’t discredit anyone and I’m happy for everyone up for the award!!! Never been the type to hate. I’ll get mine🤞🏾 Just wait!⏳” he posted on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

Hall's return worthy of praise

Hall's NFL career got off to an electric start in 2022. His workload steadily increased each game, with his biggest performance coming in a 20-carry, 116-yard day versus the Green Bay Packers in Week 6.

He picked up right where he left off a week later, gashing the Denver Broncos for 72 yards on just four carries before tearing his ACL, ending his promising rookie campaign.

All offseason, Jets coaches spoke of monitoring Hall's workload and easing him back into action before the 2023 season. Hall had other ideas, however. In the season opener, he gained 127 yards on the ground. Right off the bat, he looked as explosive as he did before the injury.

Hall finished his second season with 994 rushing yards and 591 receiving yards. Among all NFL running backs, Hall ranked second in yards from scrimmage behind the San Francisco 49ers' Christian McCaffrey and first in receptions (76).

But those numbers won't be earning him any hardware.

Instead, the Comeback Player of the Year award has a good chance of going to a quarterback. Four of the five finalists (Cleveland Browns' Joe Flacco, Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield, Los Angeles Rams' Matthew Stafford, and Miami Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa) are signal callers.

Rounding out the list is Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who resumed his NFL career following a terrifying incident in which his heart stopped on the field during a game last season.