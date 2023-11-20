New York Jets running back Breece Hall had a difficult time explaining what's wrong with the team's offense after another low-scoring effort.

After another dreadful performance from the New York Jets' offense, running back Breece Hall had a message to fans fed up with the team.

“I'm sorry to the Jets fans, they don't deserve this,” Hall lamented after his team's 32-6 manhandling by the Buffalo Bills, courtesy of SNY.

Hall, who had 10 carries for 23 yards and five receptions for 50 yards and a touchdown that he deemed meaningless in the loss, was clearly frustrated with the extended woes of the Jets offense.

“It's the same thing every week for the offense. Just gotta be better. Gotta help our our defense some more. It's frustrating, just trying to help out as much as you can, but we're just not getting the job done right now. We all gotta be better,” the star back emphasized.

Hall admitted that he didn't know what the issues with the Jets offense are. Whether the team is getting “out-physicaled, out-schemed, I don't know what the case may be.”

Issues on offense run deep

Perhaps all of the above, as clearly the Jets are not a simple tweak away from lighting up the scoreboard. In the team's last three games, all losses, Gang Green has scored 24 combined points. For reference, at least eight teams scored that many points in Week 11 alone.

Hall clarified that the onus is on the players to raise their level of performance. “We love our coaches, we love what they call, we love the positions they're putting us in. So we just gotta be confident. At the end of the day, it's about doing your job.”

The former Iowa State star demurred when asked about Robert Saleh's decision to bench Zach Wilson for Tim Boyle in the third quarter. Instead, he expressed confidence in all of his teammates.

“It's frustrating, I don't know what to say. All I can do it just go out and do my 1/11th and that's what everyone else has to do as well.”