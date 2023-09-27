The New Yorks Jets were one of the most talked about teams during the 2023 NFL offseason. They have been in need of a quarterback for awhile now, and they finally got one when Aaron Rodgers left the Green Bay Packers for New York after last season. The move was monumental, and it immediately made the Jets a contender. However, Rodgers tore his achilles on just his fourth play with the team, and he is now out for the remainder of the season. The Jets are now back to square one and have Zach Wilson leading the show, and the team is 1-2 on the year. New York is lacking depth at the quarterback position, and one player that is trying to join the team is former San Francisco 49ers QB Colin Kaepernick.

J. Cole recently released a letter from Kaepernick to the Jets pleading his case to be on the practice squad. Kaepernick has some impressive references on the letter that include Jim Harbaugh, John Harbaugh, Chip Kelly and Mark Davis.

J. Cole has released Colin Kaepernick's letter to the Jets requesting to join their practice squad 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Kjn3af3u9G — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 26, 2023

When fans saw the letter posted on social media, varying reactions were seen in response.

j cole real for that, but at this point it’s just getting shameful. pic.twitter.com/yj9NIZO9V0 — cavan (@sincerelycavan) September 26, 2023

Would it be the right move for the Jets to say yes and put Colin Kaepernick on the practice squad?

All he is asking for is an opportunity. So the Jets will ofc fumble this too — HOT TAKES ANA 🏈 (@FootballGirlAna) September 26, 2023

At the end of the day, the Jets don't have a lot of depth at the position, so there might not be anything for them to lose at this point.

He can’t be any worse than Zach at this point — 💜 (@thefutxre) September 26, 2023

Colin Kaepernick played for the 49ers from 2011-2016, but he hasn't played professional football since then. In 2013, he helped lead the 49ers to the Super Bowl. We'll see what the Jets' reaction is to his letter, but at this point, it seems unlikely that Kaepernick will continue his NFL career.