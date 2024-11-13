After a 31-6 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, the New York Jets are definitely not in a good place. And Davante Adams' latest health update won't make things any better.

Adams, who the Jets acquired on Oct. 15 from the Las Vegas Raiders, will miss practice on Wednesday, according to interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich.

“Davante Adams is not practicing today, Ulbrich said. He has an illness and some wrist soreness,” the New York Post's Brian Costello wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Adams caught 6 passes for 31 yards on Sunday in one of the Jets' worst defeats of the 2024 season. In total, Adams has recorded 20 receptions for 206 yards and one touchdown since joining the Jets in October.

Davante Adams' health in question as Jets try to make run to playoffs

Adams' arrival, despite reuniting the former All-Pro wideout with his former Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, has not generated any better results for the Jets so far. New York is 1-3 since Adams joined the team and 3-7 on the season, with only one win — Oct. 31 vs. the Houston Texans — coming since Week 3.

Because of their record, the Jets are entering a stage in the season where they must win nearly every game to have a chance at making it to the playoffs and ending the longest active postseason drought in major American sports. Fortunately, their schedule would seem to be favorable enough to do so.

This week, the Jets face the Indianapolis Colts (4-6), who have lost three in a row, including the last two with Joe Flacco as the starting quarterback. After that, New York hosts the Seattle Seahawks, losers of five of their last six.

Wins in each of those games would certainly give the Jets a much better shot at making their first playoff appearance since 2010. Currently, the team has a 14% chance of being one of the seven AFC teams in the postseason, according to the NFL's Playoff Picture. The tool says that if the Jets beat the Colts this weekend, their playoff odds increase to 20%, but, if they lose, their odds fall to 4%.